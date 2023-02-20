Tyres, and looking after them, is one of the most important aspects of F1 racing.

The four tyres on the car are the only point of contact the vehicle has with the race track and, for the drivers, they are therefore essential in terms of reading the circuit and the conditions they are racing in.

Indeed, looking after the tyres and ensuring they give as much grip as possible for as long as possible, whilst balancing that with speed, is a real art-form, and being able to do so gives you a much better chance of scoring a good result come a Grand Prix, with it opening up different strategies to a team and a driver as the race wears on.

READ MORE: Which team is the most successful in F1?

What is the difference between wet, intermediate and the standard dry tyres?

When it's wet, though, how do things change compared to in normal dry conditions?

The first difference to note is that tyres used in damp or wet conditions have grooves in them compared to their slick contemporaries, which have none.

Pirelli bring three slick tyre compound options to each Grand Prix, from an available roster of six for 2023, and label them 'soft', 'medium' and 'hard.'

F1's official tyre provider then also brings 'intermediate' tyres and 'wet' tyres to each race, ready for any eventuality that sees the Grand Prix weekend being hit by inclement weather.

What are wet tyres? What do they do?

The intermediates have a very useful range where they can work on a track that is close to dry but still a bit damp all the way through to wet - and it's only when standing water starts to collect on the track and heavy rain is persisting that the teams use the full wet tyres.

An intermediate tyre has fewer grooves than a wet tyre and can displace around 30 litres of water a second, whilst the full wet tyre can displace a whopping 65 litres of water a second - they say the best way to dry a race track up is to let some F1 cars go around it with full wets on for a reason! The tread is the all-important factor and is also the reason why the cars cannot go racing in the wet with slick tyres on.

If you were to drive an F1 car with slick tyres in the rain, you would have to either crawl around and obviously be totally uncompetitive or you'd have a crash due to a lack of grip, with no water being displaced and tyre temperatures decreasing well below optimum.

The tread in the wet tyre options causes more friction between tyre and road and so, as well as clearing the water, it heats up quicker than a slick would in the rain, providing grip.

Once the track is drying, though, the call needs be made for slick tyres once more as wet tyres do not like running at full F1 speeds in the dry, with them quickly over-heating and degrading.

READ MORE: How do the points work in F1?

Some of the best F1 races have centred around variable conditions and the need for drivers and teams to get their strategy right with tyres.

Jenson Button was a master when it came to looking after tyres and making the change from wet to dry, with two of his most famous wins; the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix and the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix, coming in interchangeable conditions.

On the current grid, Sergio Perez is considered something of a 'tyre whisperer' for the way he gets the very best from his tyres, allowing Red Bull to execute a number of different strategies, whilst 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also very good at looking after his rubber and getting the best from it, with his title winning drive at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on nearly bald, well-worn intermediates a particular standout moment.

Keep up with all the latest F1 news right here at Give Me Sport.