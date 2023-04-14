Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has offered his thoughts as to why it's unlikely we'll see Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari now in his career.

Hamilton has had a brilliant time in the sport with him winning seven world championships and also taking the records for most pole positions by one driver and most race wins.

He's done it all alongside Mercedes, too, with him driving for McLaren-Mercedes in the first part of his career before joining the Silver Arrows' works team in 2013 - somewhere he has remained to this day.

He has, like many top drivers over the years, been linked with a potential move to Ferrari but that has failed to ever happen, and, even with his current contract up at Merc at the end of this season, it seems pretty unlikely we'll see him in the red of the Scuderia before he leaves the sport.

Indeed, for Johnny Herbert, who has recently launched new F1 podcast Lift The Lid alongside Billy Monger, a move to Ferrari does not seem like something that will play out for Hamilton now.

He said to GIVEMESPORT:

"Could something happen at Ferrari? If there was going to be a replacement, you'd probably say Carlos [Sainz,] just because Charles [Leclerc] has been doing probably the most consistent job over the last couple of years. But is Ferrari the right place to go?

"We know there's always been promise, but the promise never quite materialises into the actual final concept that does work. Last year they came out of the blocks flying, and then it all seemed to just evaporate and disappear due to various things. That's what generally makes Mercedes probably more of a good prospect for wins.

"As a driver there's always the talk about Ferrari being the team that you've got to really experience, but I don't think Lewis is that way. He just wants to be able to win races and be the fastest, and he's got all that from Mercedes for a very good period of his career."

