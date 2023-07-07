Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have given their thoughts on the team's strong showing on Friday at the British Grand Prix, with Albon setting the third-fastest time in both FP1 and FP2, whilst Sargeant was in the top five in FP2.

Friday in Silverstone followed a familiar theme right at the top, with Max Verstappen finishing in P1 at the end of both sessions, but that was not the story that captured the imagination.

Indeed, that honour instead fell to Williams, who saw Albon going quick all day, and Sargeant posting a strong lap time in FP2.

Of course, it should be mentioned that it is only practice today and there still a lot for the team, and the other nine, to learn heading into the weekend, whilst other factors like fuel loads and run plans, among others, also need to be considered and that will naturally temper Williams' expectations as we move towards qualifying.

Williams drivers reflect on Silverstone practice

Indeed, the drivers themselves were, perhaps typically, playing things down as well but, at the same time, they were naturally happy with how they performed and had smiles on their faces as they spoke to the press here at Silverstone:

"I'd be lying if I said it's not surprising," said Albon.

"I mean, obviously, we're not doing anything special. It's strange, because without sounding too pessimistic it didn't feel great out there for us, but it clearly must feel worse for the others. So the wind out there today is a real pain, it really separates the balance of the car.

"It seems to be that we're coping with it much better than everyone else. We've also had a great upgrade which we've seen has been a bit better with high speed corners instead of low speed so maybe it's partly due to that. But like I said, it's, it's a bit of a question mark."

Logan Sargeant added meanwhile:

"I mean, it was uncomfortable. It was tricky out there today.

"I think we knew coming in that the wind was going to be a big factor. And it was for sure difficult throughout the lap, getting changes of balance. But I think you know, we did our best to get the car in a good compromise for the majority of the lap. And yeah, we look pretty good, but [we're] not completely sure. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

British GP qualifying on tomorrow's agenda

Both drivers were eager to try and keep a lid on expectations, then, which is probably fair enough given it is still early in the weekend.

However, with them being able to clearly deal with the breezy conditions at Silverstone - a trait of the circuit given it's an old airfield - today's running could bode well for the weekend.

Their long run pace looked a little less competitive than their shorter run pace over the course of Friday but, even so, the team will be pleased with the work they've done as they continue to try and build some momentum