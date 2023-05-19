Yuki Tsunoda has been spotted helping with the clean up operation after heavy rain and floods hit the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy.

Heavy rain has lashed the area over the last few weeks and, with another large downpour causing further floods and landslides earlier this week, F1 took the sensible decision to cancel the grand prix weekend at the Imola circuit.

It seems quite unlikely that the race will be rescheduled for later in the year given the packed nature of the calendar but that is the least the local communities will be worrying about, with homes and businesses severely damaged by the extreme weather, and several lives lost.

For AlphaTauri, the news has hit particularly close to home with their Faenza base just down the road from the Imola track, and both drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries have been directly involved in the ongoing situation.

Dutchman De Vries revealed on Instagram earlier this week how he got stranded one evening and was lucky enough to be given shelter in a hotel with a McLaren team member giving up his room, and Tsunoda has now been taking part in the clean up operation - with images showing the level of destruction that has been caused by the floodwaters.

Earlier in the week, Tsunoda, alongside the other drivers, expressed their concern for those in the area and offered support:

Tweets are obviously nice, but Tsunoda clearly wanted to have more of an impact and so he took to the streets to help in any small way he could:

Tsunoda is a popular driver and is a very kind and generous person, who clearly has his head and his heart in the right place.

It's great seeing a megastar F1 driver mucking in and lending a hand and the Japanese is rightly getting plaudits on social media for his actions.

Hopefully it brought a little bit of solace to those in the area seeing Tsunoda helping out, and the plan has to be the recovery the area makes is as swift and total as it can be.