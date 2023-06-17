Pierre Gasly could not hide his frustration with Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard seemingly impeded the Frenchman during Q1 of qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the Alpine driver consigned to 17th place on tomorrow's grid because of it.

Gasly was on a flying lap but found Sainz at the final chicane and had to bail out, likely costing him passage to Q2 and obviously a higher up grid slot.

Indeed, he was very vocal after the session, telling the press here in Montréal that he felt Sainz's driving was 'unacceptable':

Pierre Gasly criticises Carlos Sainz's driving

"I just think it's completely unacceptable to be driving the way Carlos did, it's as simple as that," said Gasly.

"I'm coming at 300 kph, he's sitting 30 kph at the last chicane just focusing on his own lap but you're not alone on the racetrack. First of all, I could not even close the lap that would have put us in the top six quite easily and second of all, it was extremely dangerous and it was just unnecessary. So I'm just absolutely gutted."

Asked whether he expected Sainz to get a sizeable penalty for his actions, before the stewards handed him a three-place grid drop, Gasly said:

"Definitely, but it's not even what I care about because the damage has been done you know. I'm sitting here in P17 when we have the car and the pace to be in the top ten, eight or even top six in these conditions.

"So yeah, whatever they decide okay, it's going to damage him but it isn't going to give us back the qualifying we should have. I'm absolutely gutted and obviously I was in the opposite situation the other day [in Barcelona] but the guys [I impeded] finished P1 and P2 it didn't impact their Sunday.

"Now I'm sitting here in P17 and obviously it ruins my qualifying and impacts my race a lot so it's just not acceptable."

Looking ahead to tomorrow's prospects, Gasly concluded:

"We'll do everything we can, but it's a track where it's not that straightforward to overtake. Obviously there is long straight but it's not that easy, and it was important for us to start higher up. Now we will see what we can do in terms of strategy and try to limit the damage but [I'm] totally fuming right now."