The 2023 F2 season begins this weekend in Bahrain as the premier feeder series to F1 returns for another campaign.

F2 has seen the likes of George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris progress to the top level of motorsport in recent years, and there are several drivers in the F2 pack this season that will be aiming to do the very same off of the back of a positive championship this time around.

Here, then, we're looking at four drivers you need to keep an eye on this season in F2...

Theo Pourchaire

Pourchaire could be seen as the title favourite going into this campaign, given the talent and expectation he has around him.

He is an Alfa Romeo Sauber reserve driver already, having ran in an F1 practice session last season, and looked very strong in testing a couple of weeks ago in Bahrain.

He appears to already be knocking on the door of F1, though ultimately there are only 20 seats available and he said last year he had accepted he wouldn't be on the grid for 2023.

Win the title this season, though, and suddenly an option might open up for him.

Victor Martins

Martins arrives with momentum into the 2023 season and that can often come as a big advantage in your first year of Formula 2 racing.

He won the F3 title last season and now partners Pourchaire at ART, making for one of the strongest and exciting driver line-ups in this year's championship.

Both looked strong in testing and both will be aiming to carry that into the first event of the season in Bahrain this weekend.

Jack Doohan

Doohan had a strong season last year in F2 and really caught the eye with a number of performances, boosting his reputation in the process.

That said, the expectation of him this season is to challenge for the championship title, with him now in as a reserve driver for Alpine as well.

The Enstone/Viry-based team clearly believe in the Aussie's talents and potential and he'll be aiming to demonstrate exactly why in 2023.

Dennis Hauger

Hauger has won at F4 and F3 level and embarks on his second year in Formula 2 in 2023, joining MP Motorsport.

It's a potentially potent combination with Hauger obviously enjoying big success lower down the motorsport ladder and MP coming into this season as defending champions, after taking victory with 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Everything seems set up for Hauger to have a really positive season.