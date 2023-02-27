The new F3 campaign gets underway this weekend in Bahrain.

It's a championship that really is incredibly tough to call with so many drivers in with a chance of winning the title come the end of the season.

That all said, we've tried to pick out three drivers worth watching this year, with the new campaign now upon us this weekend in the Middle East...

Gregoire Saucy

They say not to read too much into pre-season testing but you can't help but take note of the performance that Saucy put in in Bahrain earlier this month.

He was top of the timesheet on for three different sessions and when he wasn't he was still inside the top three across the three-day test at the Sakhir circuit.

A little older than many of his competitors at the age of 23, Saucy appears to be going into this campaign with momentum and will be eager to pick up where he left off in Bahrain this weekend as we go racing for the first time.

Franco Colapinto

The 19-year-old Argentinian recently joined the Williams driver academy and it's clear the Grove-based team believe in his ability.

He finished 9th last season in F3 which doesn't sound massively spectacular but he earned a couple of wins, and he has a lot of experience in different disciplines to bring to the table despite being a few months shy of 20.

He's a driver that has competed in open-wheel racing and GT cars, having raced at Le Mans in the LMP2 class in 2021 among other things, and that driving knowhow combined with his still young years suggests at one point it's all going to really click for him.

Sebastian Montoya

Without wanting to make anyone reading this feel to old, Sebastian is the son of Juan Pablo Montoya, who arrived in F1 in 2001 and produced some fine drives during his stint in the sport.

Sebastian had a solid test in Bahrain, showing some good long-run pace and carries natural interest and intrigue around him because of his second name - something we see a lot of in the junior formulae.

It's important to judge him as a driver in his own right, though, and he'll be keen to show what he can do in 2023, with him also a Red Bull junior team driver.