Tottenham Hotspur and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for an alleged breach of their rules after the 27-year-old’s comments saying that his club captain Son Heung-min and his cousins “all look the same” emerged earlier this year.

In an interview, which was aired in June, with Uruguayan TV, the central midfielder made the offensive remark when asked whether he could get Son’s shirt for the presenter. Bentancur replied by saying he could get a jersey from his skipper’s cousin because they “all look the same”.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son is Tottenham’s second-longest active serving player, having joined the club in August 2015.

Following negative reaction online, the ex-Juventus man was quick to apologise for his comments: “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke! You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!”

Could be banned between six to 12 matches

Since the interview in the summer, Bentancur has been able to continue playing under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou with all parties – Son included – looking to draw a line and move on from the incident.

He has racked up two Premier League appearances this campaign, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City and the 2-1 loss to Newcastle United. He missed the 4-0 victory over Everton – sandwiched in between the aforementioned duo of fixtures – thanks to a head injury.

Now, with the help of the north Londoners and all those involved, the FA have charged the Boca Junior graduate with their statement reading: “Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview.”

“It's alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute. “It’s further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated’ breach which is defined in FA Rule E3.2 as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

The Athletic’s report has suggested that Bentancur, 27, has until September 19 to state his case and respond to the charge. Despite that, the 65-cap Uruguay international has been cleared to feature in this weekend’s all-important north London derby. Per journalist Alasdair Gold, he could also face a ban between six and 12 matches if the punishment is upheld.

Tottenham - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time Opponent (H/A) Competition 15/09/24 / 14:00 Arsenal (H) Premier League 18/09/24 / 20:00 Coventry City (A) League Cup 21/09/24 / 15:00 Brentford (H) Premier League 26/09/24 / 20:00 Qarabag (H) Europa League 29/09/24 Manchester United (A) Premier League

Tottenham’s Statement and Son’s Response

The club were in full support of their captain

Tottenham, back in June, released a statement in support of their captain, who is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, suggesting they are doing everything they can to support the FA’s case. It read:

“Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player’s subsequent public apology, the Club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome on the matter. “This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives. We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead.”

Attached to the X (formerly Twitter) post was Son’s response to his club teammate’s comments. The South Korean sensation suggested that he and Bentancur had spoken and that it was a situation he was willing to sweep under the carpet for the betterment of the north Londoners’ season aspirations.