  • Manchester United hold the record for the most FA Community Shield titles with 21 wins.
  • There have been only two meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City in the competition's history.
  • Ray Clemence holds the record for the most FA Community Shields won by a player with six titles.

Launched at the start of the 1907/08 season, the Football Association Community Shield has a rich history. Originally known as the Sheriff of London Charity Shield, in 1898 it pitted a team of professional players from the Professional Footballers' Association against a selection of amateur players - The gentlemen and players tradition. But when the amateur clubs came under the aegis of the Football Association, the competition changed its name and format, becoming the Football Association Charity Shield.

Since 1930, this gala fixture (renamed the FA Community Shield in 2002 after the Charity Commission for England and Wales ruled that the Football Association was not complying with its obligations under the Charity Law, namely to inform purchasers of match tickets of the use to which their money would be put) has pitted the English champions against the FA Cup winners of the previous season (with three exceptions). Long held at the end of the season, since 1959 it has generally been held a week before the start of the Premier League season.

FA Community Shield Winners List

Klopp Community Shield

Since the FA Community Shield's formation in 1908, 41 different teams have won the competition, but no side can match Manchester United's impressive record of 21 titles. The Red Devils could add a little more to their trophy cabinet in 2024, when they face Manchester City in their bid to be crowned champions for the 22nd time.

This is a very rare meeting between the two rivals in the competition, as they have only faced each other twice in history. And in both 1956 and 2011, it was the red-hot Manchester side that managed to get the better of their biggest enemies.

Some specific features of the FA Community Shield over the years:

  • In the absence of a replay, the trophy was shared by two teams on 11 occasions.
  • The English professional and amateur teams were created solely for this match.
  • In 1950, the England World Cup XI played against the England team who toured Canada that summer.
  • In 1961, Tottenham faced an FA Selected XI.
  • In 1971, Arsenal refused to play and Leicester City took their place.

FA Community Shield Winners List

Year

Winner

Runner-up

1908

Manchester United

Queens Park Rangers

1909

Newcastle United

Northampton Town

1910

Brighton and Hove Albion

Aston Villa

1911

Manchester United

Swindon Town

1912

Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers

1913

English Professionals XI

English Amateurs XI

1914-1919

Suspended due to World War I

1920

West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur

1921

Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley

1922

Huddersfield Town

Liverpool

1923

English Professionals XI

English Amateurs XI

1924

English Professionals XI

English Amateurs XI

1925

English Amateurs XI

English Professionals XI

1926

English Amateurs XI

English Professionals XI

1927

Cardiff City

Corinthian

1928

Everton

Blackburn Rovers

1929

English Professionals XI

English Amateurs XI

1930

Arsenal

Sheffield Wednesday

1931

Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion

1932

Everton

Newcastle United

1933

Arsenal

Everton

1934

Arsenal

Manchester City

1935

Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal

1936

Sunderland

Arsenal

1937

Manchester City

Sunderland

1938

Arsenal

Preston North End

1939-1947

Suspended due to the Second World War

1948

Arsenal

Manchester United

1949

Portsmouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers

1950

England World Cup XI

FA Canadian Touring Team

1951

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

1952

Manchester United

Newcastle United

1953

Arsenal

Blackpool

1954

West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers

1955

Chelsea

Newcastle United

1956

Manchester United

Manchester City

1957

Manchester United

Aston Villa

1958

Bolton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1959

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest

1960

Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers

1961

Tottenham Hotspur

FA Select XI

1962

Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich Town

1963

Everton

Manchester United

1964

Liverpool, West Ham United

1965

Liverpool, Manchester United

1966

Liverpool

Everton

1967

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

1968

Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion

1969

Leeds United

Manchester City

1970

Everton

Chelsea

1971

Leicester City

Liverpool

1972

Manchester City

Aston Villa

1973

Burnley

Manchester City

1974

Liverpool

Leeds United

1975

Derby County

West Ham United

1976

Liverpool

Southampton

1977

Liverpool, Manchester United

1978

Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town

1979

Liverpool

Arsenal

1980

Liverpool

West Ham United

1981

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur

1982

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

1983

Manchester United

Liverpool

1984

Everton

Liverpool

1985

Everton

Manchester United

1986

Everton, Liverpool

1987

Everton

Coventry City

1988

Liverpool

Wimbledon

1989

Liverpool

Arsenal

1990

Liverpool, Manchester United

1991

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur

1992

Leeds United

Liverpool

1993

Manchester United

Arsenal

1994

Manchester United

Blackburn Rovers

1995

Everton

Blackburn Rovers

1996

Manchester United

Newcastle United

1997

Manchester United

Chelsea

1998

Arsenal

Manchester United

1999

Arsenal

Manchester United

2000

Chelsea

Manchester United

2001

Liverpool

Manchester United

2002

Arsenal

Liverpool

2003

Manchester United

Arsenal

2004

Arsenal

Manchester United

2005

Chelsea

Arsenal

2006

Liverpool

Chelsea

2007

Manchester United

Chelsea

2008

Manchester United

Portsmouth

2009

Chelsea

Manchester United

2010

Manchester United

Chelsea

2011

Manchester United

Manchester City

2012

Manchester City

Chelsea

2013

Manchester United

Wigan Athletic

2014

Arsenal

Manchester City

2015

Arsenal

Chelsea

2016

Manchester United

Leicester City

2017

Arsenal

Chelsea

2018

Manchester City

Chelsea

2019

Manchester City

Liverpool

2020

Arsenal

Liverpool

2021

Leicester City

Manchester City

2022

Liverpool

Manchester City

2023

Arsenal

Manchester City

Clubs with Most FA Community Shield Trophies

Manchester United players celebrate a goal in the FA Cup final

Manchester United will go down in history as the first club to lift the FA Charity Shield trophy. That success against Queens Park Rangers was achieved in two stages. Back to back at the end of their first meeting (1-1) on the 27th of April 1908, the two teams met again at the end of August for the first and, until then, last replay in the competition. It was a reunion that smiled on the Red Devils, who won by a 4-0 scoreline, thanks in particular to a hat-trick from James Turnbull.

More than a century later, Manchester United have become the most successful club in the history of the competition, with 21 titles to their name, reigning over the English Football League pyramid. An impressive record that no other club can boast, since Arsenal, the second most successful club in the competition, has ‘only’ 17. Funnily enough, Arsenal hold the record for the most FA Cups won, ahead of... Manchester United.

Most Successful Teams in FA Community Shield History

Rank

Team

Titles

1

Manchester United

21

2

Arsenal

17

3

Liverpool

16

4

Everton

9

5

Tottenham Hotspur

7

6

Manchester City

6

7

English Professionals XI

4

Chelsea

4

Wolverhampton Wanderers

4

8

English Amateurs XI

2

West Bromwich Albion

2

Burnley

2

Leeds United

2

Leicester City

2

9

Newcastle United

1

Aston Villa

1

Blackburn Rovers

1

West Ham United

1

Sheffield Wednesday

1

Sunderland

1

Nottingham Forest

1

Portsmouth

1

Brighton and Hove Albion

1

Huddersfield Town

1

Cardiff City

1

Bolton Wanderers

1

Derby County

1

England World Cup XI

1

Clubs With Most FA Community Shield Final Appearances

Arsenal's Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber celebrate with the Community Shield.

The most successful club in the history of the competition, Manchester United have also played in the most finals since 1908, 30. Six points behind, Arsenal and Liverpool occupy second place on the podium, while Manchester City, with 15 Community Shield appearances to its name, is third.

Only Brighton, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and the English World Cup XI have ever had a 100% win rate in the competition - having only appeared once.

Clubs with Most FA Community Shield Final Appearances

Rank

Team

Finals

1

Manchester United

30

2

Arsenal

24

Liverpool

24

3

Manchester City

15

4

Chelsea

13

5

Everton

11

6

Tottenham Hotspur

9

7

Newcastle United

6

English Professionals XI

6

English Amateurs XI

6

8

Wolverhampton Wanderers

5

9

West Bromwich Albion

4

Aston Villa

4

Blackburn Rovers

4

10

Burnley

3

Leeds United

3

Leicester City

3

West Ham United

3

11

Sheffield Wednesday

2

Sunderland

2

Portsmouth

2

Nottingham Forest

2

Queens Park Rangers

2

Ipswich Town

2

12

Brighton and Hove Albion

1

Huddersfield Town

1

Cardiff City

1

English World Cup XI

1

Bolton Wanderers

1

Derby County

1

Northampton Town

1

Swindon Town

1

Corinthian

1

Preston North End

1

English FA Canadian Touring XI

1

Blackpool

1

FA Select XI

1

Southampton

1

Coventry City

1

Wimbledon

1

Wigan Athletic

1

Players With the Most FA Community Shields

A young Ray Clemence in 1970

No player has won more FA Community Shields than Ray Clemence. The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, one of the greatest in Spurs history, won five with the former and one with the latter, taking his total titles to six, two more than any other player.

The legendary Reds goalkeeper, recruited by Bill Shankly in 1967, played for the Liverpudlian club on 665 occasions and won numerous trophies, including three European Champion Clubs' Cups, two UEFA Cups and five English league titles with the Anfield outfit.

Transferred to Tottenham in 1981, he won a fifth Community Shield and a UEFA Cup in 1984. An England international, he also won 61 caps for the Three Lions. Although now gone, the Skegness native left an indelible mark on the history of British football.

Most Successful Players in FA Community Shield History

Rank

Player

Titles

1

Ray Clemence

6

2

Jonny Evans

4

Petr Cech

4

Gary Ablett

4

3

Ashley Cole

3

Warney Cresswell

3

Andy Cole

3

Sam Wadsworth

3

Francis Lee

3

Gary Lineker

3

David Jack

3

Carlos Tevez

3

Danny Welbeck

3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17th of July 2024.