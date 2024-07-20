Highlights Manchester United hold the record for the most FA Community Shield titles with 21 wins.

There have been only two meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City in the competition's history.

Ray Clemence holds the record for the most FA Community Shields won by a player with six titles.

Launched at the start of the 1907/08 season, the Football Association Community Shield has a rich history. Originally known as the Sheriff of London Charity Shield, in 1898 it pitted a team of professional players from the Professional Footballers' Association against a selection of amateur players - The gentlemen and players tradition. But when the amateur clubs came under the aegis of the Football Association, the competition changed its name and format, becoming the Football Association Charity Shield.

Since 1930, this gala fixture (renamed the FA Community Shield in 2002 after the Charity Commission for England and Wales ruled that the Football Association was not complying with its obligations under the Charity Law, namely to inform purchasers of match tickets of the use to which their money would be put) has pitted the English champions against the FA Cup winners of the previous season (with three exceptions). Long held at the end of the season, since 1959 it has generally been held a week before the start of the Premier League season.

FA Community Shield Winners List

Since the FA Community Shield's formation in 1908, 41 different teams have won the competition, but no side can match Manchester United's impressive record of 21 titles. The Red Devils could add a little more to their trophy cabinet in 2024, when they face Manchester City in their bid to be crowned champions for the 22nd time.

This is a very rare meeting between the two rivals in the competition, as they have only faced each other twice in history. And in both 1956 and 2011, it was the red-hot Manchester side that managed to get the better of their biggest enemies.

Some specific features of the FA Community Shield over the years:

In the absence of a replay, the trophy was shared by two teams on 11 occasions.

The English professional and amateur teams were created solely for this match.

In 1950, the England World Cup XI played against the England team who toured Canada that summer.

In 1961, Tottenham faced an FA Selected XI.

In 1971, Arsenal refused to play and Leicester City took their place.

FA Community Shield Winners List Year Winner Runner-up 1908 Manchester United Queens Park Rangers 1909 Newcastle United Northampton Town 1910 Brighton and Hove Albion Aston Villa 1911 Manchester United Swindon Town 1912 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park Rangers 1913 English Professionals XI English Amateurs XI 1914-1919 Suspended due to World War I 1920 West Bromwich Albion Tottenham Hotspur 1921 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 1922 Huddersfield Town Liverpool 1923 English Professionals XI English Amateurs XI 1924 English Professionals XI English Amateurs XI 1925 English Amateurs XI English Professionals XI 1926 English Amateurs XI English Professionals XI 1927 Cardiff City Corinthian 1928 Everton Blackburn Rovers 1929 English Professionals XI English Amateurs XI 1930 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 1931 Arsenal West Bromwich Albion 1932 Everton Newcastle United 1933 Arsenal Everton 1934 Arsenal Manchester City 1935 Sheffield Wednesday Arsenal 1936 Sunderland Arsenal 1937 Manchester City Sunderland 1938 Arsenal Preston North End 1939-1947 Suspended due to the Second World War 1948 Arsenal Manchester United 1949 Portsmouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1950 England World Cup XI FA Canadian Touring Team 1951 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 1952 Manchester United Newcastle United 1953 Arsenal Blackpool 1954 West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1955 Chelsea Newcastle United 1956 Manchester United Manchester City 1957 Manchester United Aston Villa 1958 Bolton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers 1959 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 1960 Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1961 Tottenham Hotspur FA Select XI 1962 Tottenham Hotspur Ipswich Town 1963 Everton Manchester United 1964 Liverpool, West Ham United 1965 Liverpool, Manchester United 1966 Liverpool Everton 1967 Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur 1968 Manchester City West Bromwich Albion 1969 Leeds United Manchester City 1970 Everton Chelsea 1971 Leicester City Liverpool 1972 Manchester City Aston Villa 1973 Burnley Manchester City 1974 Liverpool Leeds United 1975 Derby County West Ham United 1976 Liverpool Southampton 1977 Liverpool, Manchester United 1978 Nottingham Forest Ipswich Town 1979 Liverpool Arsenal 1980 Liverpool West Ham United 1981 Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur 1982 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 1983 Manchester United Liverpool 1984 Everton Liverpool 1985 Everton Manchester United 1986 Everton, Liverpool 1987 Everton Coventry City 1988 Liverpool Wimbledon 1989 Liverpool Arsenal 1990 Liverpool, Manchester United 1991 Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 1992 Leeds United Liverpool 1993 Manchester United Arsenal 1994 Manchester United Blackburn Rovers 1995 Everton Blackburn Rovers 1996 Manchester United Newcastle United 1997 Manchester United Chelsea 1998 Arsenal Manchester United 1999 Arsenal Manchester United 2000 Chelsea Manchester United 2001 Liverpool Manchester United 2002 Arsenal Liverpool 2003 Manchester United Arsenal 2004 Arsenal Manchester United 2005 Chelsea Arsenal 2006 Liverpool Chelsea 2007 Manchester United Chelsea 2008 Manchester United Portsmouth 2009 Chelsea Manchester United 2010 Manchester United Chelsea 2011 Manchester United Manchester City 2012 Manchester City Chelsea 2013 Manchester United Wigan Athletic 2014 Arsenal Manchester City 2015 Arsenal Chelsea 2016 Manchester United Leicester City 2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2018 Manchester City Chelsea 2019 Manchester City Liverpool 2020 Arsenal Liverpool 2021 Leicester City Manchester City 2022 Liverpool Manchester City 2023 Arsenal Manchester City

Clubs with Most FA Community Shield Trophies

Manchester United will go down in history as the first club to lift the FA Charity Shield trophy. That success against Queens Park Rangers was achieved in two stages. Back to back at the end of their first meeting (1-1) on the 27th of April 1908, the two teams met again at the end of August for the first and, until then, last replay in the competition. It was a reunion that smiled on the Red Devils, who won by a 4-0 scoreline, thanks in particular to a hat-trick from James Turnbull.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The highest-scoring Community Shield match was when Manchester United beat Swindown Town 8-4 in 1911.

More than a century later, Manchester United have become the most successful club in the history of the competition, with 21 titles to their name, reigning over the English Football League pyramid. An impressive record that no other club can boast, since Arsenal, the second most successful club in the competition, has ‘only’ 17. Funnily enough, Arsenal hold the record for the most FA Cups won, ahead of... Manchester United.

Most Successful Teams in FA Community Shield History Rank Team Titles 1 Manchester United 21 2 Arsenal 17 3 Liverpool 16 4 Everton 9 5 Tottenham Hotspur 7 6 Manchester City 6 7 English Professionals XI 4 Chelsea 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 8 English Amateurs XI 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 Leicester City 2 9 Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 West Ham United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Sunderland 1 Nottingham Forest 1 Portsmouth 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Cardiff City 1 Bolton Wanderers 1 Derby County 1 England World Cup XI 1

Clubs With Most FA Community Shield Final Appearances

The most successful club in the history of the competition, Manchester United have also played in the most finals since 1908, 30. Six points behind, Arsenal and Liverpool occupy second place on the podium, while Manchester City, with 15 Community Shield appearances to its name, is third.

Only Brighton, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and the English World Cup XI have ever had a 100% win rate in the competition - having only appeared once.

Clubs with Most FA Community Shield Final Appearances Rank Team Finals 1 Manchester United 30 2 Arsenal 24 Liverpool 24 3 Manchester City 15 4 Chelsea 13 5 Everton 11 6 Tottenham Hotspur 9 7 Newcastle United 6 English Professionals XI 6 English Amateurs XI 6 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 9 West Bromwich Albion 4 Aston Villa 4 Blackburn Rovers 4 10 Burnley 3 Leeds United 3 Leicester City 3 West Ham United 3 11 Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sunderland 2 Portsmouth 2 Nottingham Forest 2 Queens Park Rangers 2 Ipswich Town 2 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Cardiff City 1 English World Cup XI 1 Bolton Wanderers 1 Derby County 1 Northampton Town 1 Swindon Town 1 Corinthian 1 Preston North End 1 English FA Canadian Touring XI 1 Blackpool 1 FA Select XI 1 Southampton 1 Coventry City 1 Wimbledon 1 Wigan Athletic 1

Players With the Most FA Community Shields

No player has won more FA Community Shields than Ray Clemence. The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, one of the greatest in Spurs history, won five with the former and one with the latter, taking his total titles to six, two more than any other player.

The legendary Reds goalkeeper, recruited by Bill Shankly in 1967, played for the Liverpudlian club on 665 occasions and won numerous trophies, including three European Champion Clubs' Cups, two UEFA Cups and five English league titles with the Anfield outfit.

Transferred to Tottenham in 1981, he won a fifth Community Shield and a UEFA Cup in 1984. An England international, he also won 61 caps for the Three Lions. Although now gone, the Skegness native left an indelible mark on the history of British football.

Most Successful Players in FA Community Shield History Rank Player Titles 1 Ray Clemence 6 2 Jonny Evans 4 Petr Cech 4 Gary Ablett 4 3 Ashley Cole 3 Warney Cresswell 3 Andy Cole 3 Sam Wadsworth 3 Francis Lee 3 Gary Lineker 3 David Jack 3 Carlos Tevez 3 Danny Welbeck 3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17th of July 2024.