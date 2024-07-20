Highlights
- Manchester United hold the record for the most FA Community Shield titles with 21 wins.
- There have been only two meetings between Manchester United and Manchester City in the competition's history.
- Ray Clemence holds the record for the most FA Community Shields won by a player with six titles.
Launched at the start of the 1907/08 season, the Football Association Community Shield has a rich history. Originally known as the Sheriff of London Charity Shield, in 1898 it pitted a team of professional players from the Professional Footballers' Association against a selection of amateur players - The gentlemen and players tradition. But when the amateur clubs came under the aegis of the Football Association, the competition changed its name and format, becoming the Football Association Charity Shield.
Since 1930, this gala fixture (renamed the FA Community Shield in 2002 after the Charity Commission for England and Wales ruled that the Football Association was not complying with its obligations under the Charity Law, namely to inform purchasers of match tickets of the use to which their money would be put) has pitted the English champions against the FA Cup winners of the previous season (with three exceptions). Long held at the end of the season, since 1959 it has generally been held a week before the start of the Premier League season.
FA Community Shield Winners List
Since the FA Community Shield's formation in 1908, 41 different teams have won the competition, but no side can match Manchester United's impressive record of 21 titles. The Red Devils could add a little more to their trophy cabinet in 2024, when they face Manchester City in their bid to be crowned champions for the 22nd time.
This is a very rare meeting between the two rivals in the competition, as they have only faced each other twice in history. And in both 1956 and 2011, it was the red-hot Manchester side that managed to get the better of their biggest enemies.
Some specific features of the FA Community Shield over the years:
- In the absence of a replay, the trophy was shared by two teams on 11 occasions.
- The English professional and amateur teams were created solely for this match.
- In 1950, the England World Cup XI played against the England team who toured Canada that summer.
- In 1961, Tottenham faced an FA Selected XI.
- In 1971, Arsenal refused to play and Leicester City took their place.
|
FA Community Shield Winners List
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
1908
|
Manchester United
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
1909
|
Newcastle United
|
Northampton Town
|
1910
|
Brighton and Hove Albion
|
Aston Villa
|
1911
|
Manchester United
|
Swindon Town
|
1912
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
1913
|
English Professionals XI
|
English Amateurs XI
|
1914-1919
|
Suspended due to World War I
|
1920
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1921
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Burnley
|
1922
|
Huddersfield Town
|
Liverpool
|
1923
|
English Professionals XI
|
English Amateurs XI
|
1924
|
English Professionals XI
|
English Amateurs XI
|
1925
|
English Amateurs XI
|
English Professionals XI
|
1926
|
English Amateurs XI
|
English Professionals XI
|
1927
|
Cardiff City
|
Corinthian
|
1928
|
Everton
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1929
|
English Professionals XI
|
English Amateurs XI
|
1930
|
Arsenal
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
1931
|
Arsenal
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1932
|
Everton
|
Newcastle United
|
1933
|
Arsenal
|
Everton
|
1934
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester City
|
1935
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Arsenal
|
1936
|
Sunderland
|
Arsenal
|
1937
|
Manchester City
|
Sunderland
|
1938
|
Arsenal
|
Preston North End
|
1939-1947
|
Suspended due to the Second World War
|
1948
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester United
|
1949
|
Portsmouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1950
|
England World Cup XI
|
FA Canadian Touring Team
|
1951
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Newcastle United
|
1952
|
Manchester United
|
Newcastle United
|
1953
|
Arsenal
|
Blackpool
|
1954
|
West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1955
|
Chelsea
|
Newcastle United
|
1956
|
Manchester United
|
Manchester City
|
1957
|
Manchester United
|
Aston Villa
|
1958
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1959
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1960
|
Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1961
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
FA Select XI
|
1962
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Ipswich Town
|
1963
|
Everton
|
Manchester United
|
1964
|
Liverpool, West Ham United
|
1965
|
Liverpool, Manchester United
|
1966
|
Liverpool
|
Everton
|
1967
|
Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur
|
1968
|
Manchester City
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1969
|
Leeds United
|
Manchester City
|
1970
|
Everton
|
Chelsea
|
1971
|
Leicester City
|
Liverpool
|
1972
|
Manchester City
|
Aston Villa
|
1973
|
Burnley
|
Manchester City
|
1974
|
Liverpool
|
Leeds United
|
1975
|
Derby County
|
West Ham United
|
1976
|
Liverpool
|
Southampton
|
1977
|
Liverpool, Manchester United
|
1978
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Ipswich Town
|
1979
|
Liverpool
|
Arsenal
|
1980
|
Liverpool
|
West Ham United
|
1981
|
Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur
|
1982
|
Liverpool
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1983
|
Manchester United
|
Liverpool
|
1984
|
Everton
|
Liverpool
|
1985
|
Everton
|
Manchester United
|
1986
|
Everton, Liverpool
|
1987
|
Everton
|
Coventry City
|
1988
|
Liverpool
|
Wimbledon
|
1989
|
Liverpool
|
Arsenal
|
1990
|
Liverpool, Manchester United
|
1991
|
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur
|
1992
|
Leeds United
|
Liverpool
|
1993
|
Manchester United
|
Arsenal
|
1994
|
Manchester United
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1995
|
Everton
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1996
|
Manchester United
|
Newcastle United
|
1997
|
Manchester United
|
Chelsea
|
1998
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester United
|
1999
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester United
|
2000
|
Chelsea
|
Manchester United
|
2001
|
Liverpool
|
Manchester United
|
2002
|
Arsenal
|
Liverpool
|
2003
|
Manchester United
|
Arsenal
|
2004
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester United
|
2005
|
Chelsea
|
Arsenal
|
2006
|
Liverpool
|
Chelsea
|
2007
|
Manchester United
|
Chelsea
|
2008
|
Manchester United
|
Portsmouth
|
2009
|
Chelsea
|
Manchester United
|
2010
|
Manchester United
|
Chelsea
|
2011
|
Manchester United
|
Manchester City
|
2012
|
Manchester City
|
Chelsea
|
2013
|
Manchester United
|
Wigan Athletic
|
2014
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester City
|
2015
|
Arsenal
|
Chelsea
|
2016
|
Manchester United
|
Leicester City
|
2017
|
Arsenal
|
Chelsea
|
2018
|
Manchester City
|
Chelsea
|
2019
|
Manchester City
|
Liverpool
|
2020
|
Arsenal
|
Liverpool
|
2021
|
Leicester City
|
Manchester City
|
2022
|
Liverpool
|
Manchester City
|
2023
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester City
Clubs with Most FA Community Shield Trophies
Manchester United will go down in history as the first club to lift the FA Charity Shield trophy. That success against Queens Park Rangers was achieved in two stages. Back to back at the end of their first meeting (1-1) on the 27th of April 1908, the two teams met again at the end of August for the first and, until then, last replay in the competition. It was a reunion that smiled on the Red Devils, who won by a 4-0 scoreline, thanks in particular to a hat-trick from James Turnbull.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The highest-scoring Community Shield match was when Manchester United beat Swindown Town 8-4 in 1911.
More than a century later, Manchester United have become the most successful club in the history of the competition, with 21 titles to their name, reigning over the English Football League pyramid. An impressive record that no other club can boast, since Arsenal, the second most successful club in the competition, has ‘only’ 17. Funnily enough, Arsenal hold the record for the most FA Cups won, ahead of... Manchester United.
|
Most Successful Teams in FA Community Shield History
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Titles
|
1
|
Manchester United
|
21
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
17
|
3
|
Liverpool
|
16
|
4
|
Everton
|
9
|
5
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
7
|
6
|
Manchester City
|
6
|
7
|
English Professionals XI
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
4
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
4
|
8
|
English Amateurs XI
|
2
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
2
|
Burnley
|
2
|
Leeds United
|
2
|
Leicester City
|
2
|
9
|
Newcastle United
|
1
|
Aston Villa
|
1
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1
|
West Ham United
|
1
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
1
|
Sunderland
|
1
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1
|
Portsmouth
|
1
|
Brighton and Hove Albion
|
1
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1
|
Cardiff City
|
1
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
1
|
Derby County
|
1
|
England World Cup XI
|
1
Clubs With Most FA Community Shield Final Appearances
The most successful club in the history of the competition, Manchester United have also played in the most finals since 1908, 30. Six points behind, Arsenal and Liverpool occupy second place on the podium, while Manchester City, with 15 Community Shield appearances to its name, is third.
Only Brighton, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and the English World Cup XI have ever had a 100% win rate in the competition - having only appeared once.
|
Clubs with Most FA Community Shield Final Appearances
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Finals
|
1
|
Manchester United
|
30
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
24
|
Liverpool
|
24
|
3
|
Manchester City
|
15
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
13
|
5
|
Everton
|
11
|
6
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
9
|
7
|
Newcastle United
|
6
|
English Professionals XI
|
6
|
English Amateurs XI
|
6
|
8
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
5
|
9
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
4
|
Aston Villa
|
4
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
4
|
10
|
Burnley
|
3
|
Leeds United
|
3
|
Leicester City
|
3
|
West Ham United
|
3
|
11
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
2
|
Sunderland
|
2
|
Portsmouth
|
2
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
2
|
Ipswich Town
|
2
|
12
|
Brighton and Hove Albion
|
1
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1
|
Cardiff City
|
1
|
English World Cup XI
|
1
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
1
|
Derby County
|
1
|
Northampton Town
|
1
|
Swindon Town
|
1
|
Corinthian
|
1
|
Preston North End
|
1
|
English FA Canadian Touring XI
|
1
|
Blackpool
|
1
|
FA Select XI
|
1
|
Southampton
|
1
|
Coventry City
|
1
|
Wimbledon
|
1
|
Wigan Athletic
|
1
Players With the Most FA Community Shields
No player has won more FA Community Shields than Ray Clemence. The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, one of the greatest in Spurs history, won five with the former and one with the latter, taking his total titles to six, two more than any other player.
The legendary Reds goalkeeper, recruited by Bill Shankly in 1967, played for the Liverpudlian club on 665 occasions and won numerous trophies, including three European Champion Clubs' Cups, two UEFA Cups and five English league titles with the Anfield outfit.
Transferred to Tottenham in 1981, he won a fifth Community Shield and a UEFA Cup in 1984. An England international, he also won 61 caps for the Three Lions. Although now gone, the Skegness native left an indelible mark on the history of British football.
|
Most Successful Players in FA Community Shield History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Titles
|
1
|
Ray Clemence
|
6
|
2
|
Jonny Evans
|
4
|
Petr Cech
|
4
|
Gary Ablett
|
4
|
3
|
Ashley Cole
|
3
|
Warney Cresswell
|
3
|
Andy Cole
|
3
|
Sam Wadsworth
|
3
|
Francis Lee
|
3
|
Gary Lineker
|
3
|
David Jack
|
3
|
Carlos Tevez
|
3
|
Danny Welbeck
|
3
All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17th of July 2024.