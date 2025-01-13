The FA are reportedly considering a major change to the FA Cup format following Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win over Tamworth on Sunday. Ange Postecoglou's side managed to secure their place in the fourth round of the competition, but required extra time to overcome the mightily impressive non-league outfit.

Had it been last season, the Lambs would have been forced to replay, which could have provided massive financial benefits for the club. However, it was announced back in April 2024 that replays would be scrapped in order to help teams deal with the ongoing fixture congestion – particularly those playing in Europe. Many supporters were left upset that Tamworth didn't get the opportunity to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after surviving the 90 minutes, and now the FA are looking into a change that could benefit similar lower-league sides.

FA Consider Scrapping Extra-Time in FA Cup

There is no chance of replays being brought back

According to a report from The Sun, the FA are pondering over the idea of scrapping extra-time in the FA Cup entirely, but have no desire to see replays return to the competition. Instead, ties that end in a draw will go straight to penalties, much like they do in the Carabao Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Six FA Cup third round ties ended up going to extra-time.

Postecoglou started with a rotated side against Tamworth, but then brought on key players such as Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min after the 90 minutes as they looked to overpower their opposition. Their superior fitness also played a factor in the end result, as The Lambs began running on empty during the additional half-hour.

According to the report, the belief among the FA is that by scrapping extra time and going straight to penalties, it gives teams like Tamworth a better chance of upsetting the odds if they manage to keep things level, as they will not see their fitness exploited in extra time and will have just as much of a chance of winning in the lottery of a shootout.

