England are still in the market for a new manager with current interim boss Lee Carsley suggesting that he doesn't want the permanent role - and one name that continues to crop up is Pep Guardiola. But GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he would expect to be the Three Lions' highest-ever paid manager, with his wage at Manchester City costing four times more than Gareth Southgate's deal.

Guardiola is one of the most successful managers of all-time, winning 39 major trophies in his time with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City - including being the only manager to win the continental treble twice in his career. England, by contrast, have not won a title since 1966 and a painful wait goes on after successive European Championship final defeats - and the FA have reportedly sounded Guardiola out to take charge.

Sources: Guardiola Would Demand Highest Wage in England History

It's a huge price to pay but chances of success would be increased

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Guardiola would expect to be the highest-paid England manager of all-time. Southgate earned around £5million per year, with Guardiola currently on around four times more money at present at City- and the FA are trying to appoint him alongside avoiding excessive spending by investing into grassroots football instead.

Permanent England managers - recent records and win percentages Manager Games Win Percentage Gareth Southgate 102 62.7% Roy Hodgson 56 58.9% Sam Allardyce 1 100% Fabio Capello 42 66.7% Steve McClaren 18 50% Sven-Goran Eriksson 67 59.7%

But Guardiola would be a free agent if he wasn't to extend his deal in Manchester, and that saves money in compensation fees - though he would have to take a pay cut from his current City wage. England's only trick up their sleeve in terms of offering more than the Cityzens would be to offer Guardiola a huge bonus if he wins the World Cup, potentially taking the total salary over what he earns at City.

The reigning Premier League champions are desperate to try and get him to extend his deal, and club meetings took place during the international break to prolong his stay at the Etihad Stadium, with departing director of football Txiki Begiristain keen to play a role in furthering Guardiola's stay in Manchester before he departs in the new year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has won 350 of his 483 games in charge of Manchester City, marking a 72.46% win rate.

Begiristain's exit is not expected to influence Guardiola's decision, who has known of his colleagues' planned exit since last year. Meanwhile, the director also drove the appointment of Hugo Viana, with the one-time Newcastle United star replacing Begiristain in January after a solid spell as director of football at Sporting - and he will meet Guardiola as part of his transition over to the top-flight giants, with the expectation upon joining being that he would get to work with Guardiola for longer than is currently written in contract.

Times: England Have 'Sounded Out' Guardiola Move

The FA are looking to be ambitious in their Southgate replacement

Meanwhile, a report from The Times states that the FA have made informal contact with Guardiola, though there have been no formal interviews offered to any candidates yet.

Guardiola has been viewed as a dream appointment, and he fits the bill of what the FA are entirely looking for - and it is still unclear if he will stay at City.

The governing body reportedly tried for Jose Mourinho in 2007, and 'went for' Arsene Wenger in 2016, so spearheading big moves for managers is not alien to them - but the FA failed, especially with Mourinho, who wanted a hands-on approach to the frantic pace of club management. He said:

"I had national team opportunities in the past but I always turned them down. I received an offer from England twice but I didn't accept it. It's not a job that will make me happy. One or two matches a month, travelling to watch players, waiting for tournaments... I have a lot of energy to spend right now. Maybe one day when I'm old and tired, but not today."

