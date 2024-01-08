The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition in the world; there aren't many more grand statements than that. The trophy was first competed for back in the 1871-72 season, and it was won by Wanderers, when they beat Royal Engineers at the Kennington Oval, in London. Wanderers won 1-0, thanks to a goal from Morton Peto Betts in the 15th minute of the game. The side, who came from Leytonstone in East London, retained the trophy the following season.

Since its formation 153 years ago, there have been a total of 44 winners of the trophy. The club who have won it the most times is Arsenal, who have lifted the trophy 14 times; four of which have come in the last 10 years. In the most recent 2022/2023 season, it was Manchester City who won the FA Cup defeating, city rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the final. Pep Guardiola's side still have a chance of winning back-to-back FA Cups, as they knocked out Championship side Huddersfield Town in the third round of this year's competition, while Arsenal were one of the big casualties in the early stages as they were beaten at home by Liverpool.

As there always is with the FA Cup, there's already been plenty of action. There have been big games, major upsets, and some great potential ties to look forward to the further the competition goes on. This is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, including when games will take place, timings of the draws, and potential prize money on offer too.

Usually, for games and replays in the first four rounds of the FA Cup, the dates that they are played on are very established; usually being in a two-to-four-day window. But some odd circumstances have led to this not being the case. Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green Rovers had to replay their first round match after the FA found that Forest had fielded an ineligible player. One of their players was on loan from another club, and Rovers hadn't got written permission from the team to say that he could play in the competition, therefore breaking FA Cup Rule 109. Rovers would win the replayed fixture 4-2.

The following table outlines the dates for each round of the FA Cup, including when the final is set to take place. As things stand right now, the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on the 8th January, just before the final third round clash between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic takes place.

Dates for each round of the FA Cup Round Dates Dates for replays 1st round 4th-5th Nov & 12th Dec 14th-15th Nov 2nd round 1st-5th Dec + 12th & 19th Dec 12th Dec 3rd round 4th-8th Jan Week commencing 15th Jan 4th round 27th Jan Not confirmed 5th round 28th Feb N/A Quarter-final 16th Mar N/A Semi-final 20th Apr N/A Final 25th May N/A

FA Cup First Round Dates and Results Date Fixture Replay result 3rd Nov Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall N/A 3rd Nov Barnsley 3-3 Horsham Horsham 0-3 Barnsley 4th Nov Northampton Town 1-3 Barrow N/A 4th Nov Curzon Ashton 0-1 Barnet N/A 4th Nov Alfreton Town 2-0 Worthing N/A 4th Nov Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Solihull Moors N/A 4th Nov Exeter City 0-2 Wigan Athletic N/A 4th Nov Leyton Orient 3-1 Carlisle United N/A 4th Nov Hereford 0-2 Gillingham N/A 4th Nov Oxford United 2-0 Maidenhead United N/A 4th Nov Newport County 2-0 Oldham Athletic N/A 4th Nov Swindon Town 4-7 Aldershot Town N/A 4th Nov Marine 1-5 Harrogate Town N/A 4th Nov Port Vale 0-0 Burton Albion Burton Albion 0-2 Port Vale 4th Nov Peterborough United 2-2 Salford City Salford City 4-4 Peterborough United (4-5 on pens) 4th Nov Eastleigh 5-1 Boreham Wood N/A 4th Nov Bradford City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers N/A 4th Nov Shrewbury Town 3-2 Colchester United N/A 4th Nov Bristol Rovers 7-2 Whitby Town N/A 4th Nov Lincoln City 2-1 Morecambe N/A 4th Nov Sutton United 2-1 AFC Fylde N/A 4th Nov Reading 3-2 MK Dons N/A 4th Nov Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley Accrington Stanley 1-2 Doncaster Rovers 4th Nov Chester 0-0 York City York City 2-1 Chester 4th Nov Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Forest Green Rovers Forest Green Rovers 5-2 Scarbrough Athletic (null and void) 4th Nov Notts County 3-2 Crawley Town N/A 4th Nov Stockport County 5-1 Worksop Town N/A 4th Nov Yeovil Town 3-2 Gateshead N/A 4th Nov Stevenage 4-3 Tranmere Rovers N/A 4th Nov Chesham United 0-2 Maidstone United N/A 4th Nov AFC Wimbledon 5-1 Cheltenham Town N/A 4th Nov Cambridge United 2-1 Bracknell Town N/A 4th Nov Ramsgate 2-1 Woking N/A 4th Nov Bromley 0-2 Blackpool N/A 4th Nov Mansfield Town 1-2 Wrexham AFC N/A 5th Nov Chesterfield 1-0 Portsmouth N/A 5th Nov Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 Fleetwood Town N/A 5th Nov Slough Town 1-1 Grimsby Town Grimsby Town 7-2 Slough Town 5th Nov Crewe Alexandra 2-2 Derby County Derby County 1-3 Crewe Alexandra 5th Nov Chartlon Athletic 1-1 Cray Valley Paper Mills Cray Valley Paper Mills 1-6 Charlton Athletic 12th Dec Scarbrough Athletic 4-2 Forest Green Rovers N/A None of these games were shown on TV

FA Cup Second Round Dates and Results Date Fixture Replay result TV channel (UK & US) 1st Dec Notts County 2-3 Shrewsbury Town N/A N/A 1st Dec York City 0-1 Wigan Athletic N/A BBC Two/ESPN+ 2nd Dec Maidstone United 2-1 Barrow N/A N/A 2nd Dec Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Morecambe N/A N/A 2nd Dec Cambridge United 4-0 Fleetwood Town N/A N/A 2nd Dec Bolton Wanderers 5-1 Harrogate Town N/A N/A 2nd Dec Peterborough 2-1 Doncaster Rovers N/A N/A 2nd Dec Gillingham 2-0 Charlton Athletic N/A ESPN+ 2nd Dec Stevenage 1-1 Port Vale Port Vale 3-3 Stevenage (3-4 on pens) N/A 2nd Dec Newport County 1-1 Barnet Barnet 1-4 Newport County N/A 2nd Dec Oxford United 2-0 Grimsby Town N/A N/A 2nd Dec Sutton United 3-0 Horsham N/A N/A 3rd Dec Chesterfield 1-0 Leyton Orient N/A ESPN+ 3rd Dec Aldershot Town 2-2 Stockport County Stockport County 0-1 Aldershot Town ESPN+ 3rd Dec Eastleigh 3-1 Reading N/A ITV 1/ESPN+ 3rd Dec Wrexham 3-0 Yeovil Town N/A ITV X/ESPN+ 4th Dec Wimbledon 5-0 Ramsgate N/A ITV 4/ESPN+ 5th Dec Alfreton Town 0-0 Walsall Walsall 1-0 Alfreton Town BBC iPlayer 12th Dec Crewe Alexandra 2-4 Bristol Rovers N/A N/A 15th Dec Blackpool 3-0 Forest Green Rovers N/A N/A

In the third round, there were some closely-fought contests, with it all kicking off with Crystal Palace vs Everton on 4th January. The game was a bit lifeless for most of the game, until Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off for a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne. Two days later saw Sunderland take on Newcastle United in the first Tyne and Wear derby since 2016, when they drew 1-1. Three big errors led to Sunderland losing 3-0 at home to the Magpies, and Eddie Howe's side sealing their place in the fourth round.

Two Premier League title challengers met on 7th January, as Liverpool travelled to Arsenal. The Gunners were without striker Gabriel Jesus for the match, and given their profligacy, Mikel Arteta would sorely have wished he was there. Virgil van Dijk's absence wasn't too big of a problem for the Reds to deal with, as they got a 2-0 victory to take them into the fourth round of the cup. Luis Diaz put the nail in Arsenal's coffin late on in the match, but it was Jakub Kiwior's own goal that put Liverpool ahead. As the players went over to celebrate with the fans in the away end, two of them got onto the pitch, with one having their hat thrown away by Ibrahima Konate.

FA Cup Third Round Dates and Results Date Fixture Replay date TV channel 4th Jan Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton Week commencing 15th Jan ITV 4, ITV X & ESPN+ 5th Jan Brentford 1-1 Wolves Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 5th Jan Fulham 1-0 Rotherham United N/A ESPN+ 5th Jan Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley N/A ITV 1, ITV X & ESPN+ 6th Jan AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Millwall 2-3 Leicester City N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United N/A ITV 1, ITV X & ESPN+ 6th Jan Stoke City 2-4 Brighton N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Norwich City 1-1 Bristol Rovers Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 6th Jan Southampton 4-0 Walsall N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Watford 2-1 Chesterfield N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cambridge United N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield United N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan QPR 2-3 AFC Bournemouth N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton United N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Newport County 1-1 Eastleigh Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 6th Jan Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 6th Jan Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa N/A BBC One, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+ 6th Jan Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff City N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Swansea City 2-0 Morecambe N/A ESPN+ 6th Jan Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End N/A BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+ 7th Jan Luton Town 0-0 Bolton Wanderers Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 7th Jan Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham AFC N/A S4C, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+ 7th Jan West Ham 1-1 Bristol City Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 7th Jan West Brom 4-1 Aldershot Town N/A ESPN+ 7th Jan Peterborough United 0-3 Leeds United N/A ESPN+ 7th Jan Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool Week commencing 15th Jan ESPN+ 7th Jan Manchester City 5-0 Huddersfield Town N/A BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+ 7th Jan Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal N/A BBC One, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+ 8th Jan Wigan Athletic v Manchester United N/A ITV 1, ITV X & ESPN+

Prize money for the FA Cup

Like all cup competitions, the prize money goes up dependent on how far you get in the competition. The first round is known as the 'first round proper' as, even though there are rounds before this, these are qualifying rounds. For the 2023/24 edition of the FA Cup, a club that wins their first round proper tie gets £41,000. This goes up to £67,000 for the winners in the second round, £105,000 for the winners of the third, £120,000 for the winners of the fourth, and £225,000 for making it to the quarter-finals.

Making it to Wembley by winning in the quarter-finals earns the eight clubs who reach that stage of the competition £450,000. This round is the final round in which the loser receives no money. Losers in the semi-final and final receive £500,000 and £1m, respectively. The two clubs that make it to the final will receive £1m, and the eventual FA Cup winners will pocket themselves £2m in prize money. If a team that came into the competition in the first round (a League One or Two side) were to win the 2024 FA Cup final, they would receive a total of just over £4m. Premier League and Championship sides enter the draw in the third round, so they would only receive £3.9m for winning the trophy.

Prize money for each round of the FA Cup 2023/24 Round Winner's prize Loser's prize 1st round £41,000 None 2nd round £67,000 None 3rd round £105,000 None 4th round £120,000 None 5th round £225,000 None Quarter-final £450,000 None Semi-final £1 million £500,000 Final £2 million £1 million Data taken from The FA

How to watch the FA Cup

For viewers in the UK who want to watch the games in the competition, the BBC and ITV Sport are the two broadcasters which televise the games. But there are a few variables to consider. Up until the latter stages of the competition, many of the games are played on a Saturday at 3pm GMT. This means that the games come under the blackout rule, in which football matches can't be shown on TV in the UK at that time, on a Saturday. So not all the games are available to watch on TV. The games that are available to watch in the UK are shown on the aforementioned channels, which are free-to-air ones.

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup in the USA. The way it's broadcast in America isn't quite the same as in the UK, but it's a somewhat similar story. Every game in the third round was shown on ESPN+ in the United States. But, in the second round of the competition, only three games that weren't shown in the UK were available on ESPN+; Gillingham v Charlton Athletic, Chesterfield v Leyton Orient, and Aldershot Town v Stockport County.