The 2025 FA Cup final has been handed a never-before-seen kick-off time just two weeks ahead of English football’s showpiece event at Wembley Stadium, thanks to a scheduling clash between the BBC and ITV. Manchester City will face Crystal Palace at the national stadium on May 17.

It will mark the 24th time Pep Guardiola’s winning machine has travelled to the iconic stadium since his arrival at Manchester City in 2016 - averaging 2.5 visits per season. You’d expect such regular trips to inspire fondness among fans, with Wembley feeling like a second home. In reality, it’s quite the opposite.

For a fanbase rooted in working-class tradition, repeated treks to London have become a financial and logistical headache. Average train fares from Manchester hover around £100, and fixture scheduling rarely accommodates those who must plan ahead to have a chance of even making it to the capital and back on time.