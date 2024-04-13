Highlights The 2024 FA Cup campaign is in full swing, with big teams entering in the third round. Upsets can happen anytime.

The FA Cup final will be on May 25th, 2024 at Wembley Stadium, marking the end of the English domestic season.

Tickets for the FA Cup final are challenging to acquire since they are not sold publicly, and can be obtained through club memberships.

The FA Cup has reached the eagerly anticipated semi-final stage as all four sides left in the competition will be fighting tooth and nail for a ticket to Wembley in the oldest football competition in the world. Manchester United, Coventry City, Chelsea and Manchester City are the sides remaining in the 153rd edition of the tournament.

Last year's final saw both Manchester clubs going head to head under the famous arch, and it was the boys in sky blue who got off to a flying start, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring the fastest goal in FA Cup final history with a right-footed volley after just 13 seconds. The Red Devils equalised just after the half-hour mark, as captain Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot, but ultimately it wasn't enough as City went on to win thanks to man-of-the-match Gundogan scoring a volley with his other foot in the second half, winning the match and the second leg of the historic treble the Citizens went on to win. It remains to be seen who will face off in this year's final, but here's all you need to know about the 2024 FA Cup final.

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 25th May 2024, with English clubs looking to make the most of their final chance to win a major domestic trophy of the season. The official kick-off time is yet to be confirmed by the FA, but it is likely to kick off at 3pm BST (10am EST) in line with the 2023 final. Being held in May, the FA Cup final brings down the curtain on the English domestic season, being the final domestic game of the season. Clubs get the chance to either save or destroy a season, by getting - or failing to - their hands on some silverware once the league campaign has come to a close.

FA Cup Schedule 2024 Round Date Semi-Final Saturday 20th April 2024 Final Saturday 25th May 2024 Correct as of 8/4/23

Winning the FA Cup can be a springboard to greatness, such as when Manchester City won the 2023 tournament, securing their second trophy of the season after winning the Premier League, leaving them with just the Champions League final to win to secure a historic season. For some the FA Cup can come too little too late, such as when Louis Van Gaal lost his job as Manchester United boss after a dismal league campaign - leading the club to only a 5th placed finish and therefore out of the Champions League for the following season - as he was sacked just two days after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the 2016 final. Or, for some, the magic of the FA Cup can often make up for poor performances, such as when Wigan Athletic incredibly won the competition - beating Man City in the final - shortly after being relegated from the top flight.

Venue

The 2024 FA Cup final will, as ever, take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The final of any English domestic cup competitions are always held at the home of football, and it's safe to say Wembley has a packed schedule heading into 2024. The stadium will host both English domestic cup finals in 2024, as aside from the FA Cup final itself, the Carabao Cup final will also take place at Wembley, meaning the ground still has plenty of football left to be played on it before the curtain drops on the 2023/24 season. As the biggest stadium in the country and the second largest in Europe since its re-opening in 2007, the stadium is the perfect place to hold any big game of football as it can hold crowds of up to a whopping 90,000 people.

After the re-opening of the new Wembley Stadium, the first domestic cup match to be played at Wembley was the 2007 FA Cup final, held in May of that year. Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side beat Man United 1-0 in the final, completing their domestic double for the season after also winning the League Cup a few months prior. The Blues were the dominant side in the FA Cup for a number of years once the iconic stadium was rebuilt, as they won the competition four times in the first six years it was held there between 2007 and 2012.

Before the 2024 final takes place, the new Wembley has hosted a total of 17 finals, with two sides winning their very first FA Cup trophy under the iconic arch. As mentioned earlier in this article, in 2013, Wigan - who had recently confirmed their relegation from the Premier League down to the Championship - managed to pull off one of the biggest FA Cup final upsets ever, as they beat Man City 1-0 as Ben Watson climbed highest to head home a corner in the first minute of injury time. Then, in 2021, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side completed their very first FA Cup triumph, as they beat a Chelsea side that would go on to win the Champions League just 14 days later. This final was also special because it was among the first football events where the return of large crowds were permitted after the COVID-19 pandemic, with an attendance of 20,000, after the previous year's final was held behind closed doors.

Tickets

All tickets for the FA Cup final are issued by The FA and participating clubs only - making them rather hard to get hold of, as they are not sold to the public on a general sale. The usual way tickets for major finals are released by clubs is often solely to the most devoted fans first, giving season ticket holders the chance to buy one ticket per person. Then the sale moves on to fans with the highest level of membership next, before moving down the levels of membership to the lower levels.

This is all before what is often the final stage of a club selling their allocation, where most clubs will usually then give the fans who have attended the previous rounds of this year's competition a chance to buy a ticket, starting with fans who have attended all the previous rounds, and working down to fans who may have only attended one or two matches. Once this process is over, most clubs have usually sold out their allocation without the need for a general sale.

For those who may have a little more cash to splash, Wembley themselves do offer a viable route of accessing tickets through their memberships, called the Wembley Club. As a member of the Wembley Club, you gain numerous advantages, such as access to bars and restaurants, exclusive invitations to events, complimentary train travel, priority access to concert tickets & NFL tickets, and most importantly - a ticket for all the major football occasions at Wembley. Prices start at £2,538 (Per seat, per season) for the cheapest option, and rise to £12,504 (Per seat, per season).

How to watch

In keeping with the magic of the FA Cup, the final is free and available for everyone to watch live by both BBC and ITV, with both broadcasters also screening FA Cup replays on TV. The game will also be available on both live streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. It's fantastic news that the FA Cup, one of the most historic footballing competitions in the world, is still live, free, and available for everyone to watch on terrestrial television.

For those not looking to pay for the privilege of watching the match in its entirety, the English Football League will post the highlights of the final on their YouTube channel shortly after the referee blows the final whistle. Shorter videos, often either two or three minutes in length, are published first once the game finishes, just showing the important moments of the match, before a longer video showing the extended highlights - often over five minutes in length - is posted a little later on into the evening. Whether you're a die-hard fan who simply couldn't make it to the stadium, or a neutral tuning in for the biggest day on the English footballing calendar, the FA Cup is there for everyone to enjoy.

Information sourced from The FA.