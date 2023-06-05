Social media influencer IShowSpeed was left shaken after being involved in an altercation at the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The YouTuber and Manchester United fan, live-streaming the match between United and Manchester City, was in attendance at Wembley Stadium when the incident occurred in the 26th minute.

At first, it seemed like an unprovoked attack, but further footage has now emerged showing Speed was in fact on a windup just moments before the altercation happened.

Why was Speed attacked at Wembley during the FA Cup final?

While watching the game, the YouTuber leant forward after realising the man in front of him was a Man City fan and started shouting: "We don't care about Man City!"

The YouTuber then shouts: "Manchester is red! Imagine being a Man City fan! Hah!"

All of a sudden, after clearly becoming sick and tired of Speed's antics, the fan came over and knocked the phone out of the influencer's hand.

This prompted Speed to get into a scuffle with the supporter, while his security were quick to intervene and wrestled the man to the ground.

Then, clearly shaken by the incident, he said: "Bro, what did you just do, bro? Why did he just f****** push me? Bro, why you put your hands on me? I didn't mean to touch you!"

Video: Speed getting attacked at the FA Cup final

The popular internet personality, who has nearly 13 million subscribers on YouTube, has built a reputation from streaming at big football matches and famously flew over from the US to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play for United against Aston Villa, only for Ronaldo to miss out on the game due to illness.

Who is Speed?

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, is a streamer known for his gaming content, eccentric personality, and often offensive humor. Speed began uploading gaming content to YouTube in December 2020 and saw a massive boost in prominence throughout the first half of 2021 for his live streams, gaining over a million subscribers within six months.

Speed is also known for his rap music and interactions with the Talking Ben app.

"Shoutout to the FA and my team for letting me come to the FA Cup final and enjoy myself. See my favourite club in England, Manchester United, play. But there was an incident that happened in the stream," he said.

"I can't continue to stream because there's been an incident and I got contacted that I can't continue to stream. So guys, I love you all so much, let's hope that United win this game and I appreciate everybody who was on the stream."