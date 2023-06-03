YouTuber IShowSpeed was attacked by a fan prior to the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The American - a huge Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United fan - was in attendance at Wembley to watch the Red Devils take on fierce rivals Manchester City.

Speed, as he usually does, was livestreaming on YouTube from the stadium.

He was confronted by a fan 27 minutes into his livestream.

The fan appeared to knock Speed's phone out of his hands and attempt to go head-to-head with him.

Speed's bodyguard was not having any of it and quickly sprung into action as he floored the fan. View the moment below...

VIDEO: IShowSpeed attacked by fan before FA Cup final

IShowSpeed addresses being attacked by fan before FA Cup final

Speed had to end his livestream following the incident.

He later said: "Shout out to the FA and my team for letting me come out to the FA Cup final, enjoy myself and see my favourite club in England, Manchester United, play.

"But there was an incident that happened in the stream and I can't continue the stream. I got contacted that I can't continue the stream.

"I hope Manchester United win this game."

Manchester United fall to defeat in FA Cup final

United went on to fall to defeat against City.

The Citizens took the lead after just 12 seconds when Ilkay Gundogan's long range effort nestled in the top corner. It was the fastest goal in FA Cup final history.

Read more: Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest ever FA Cup final goal for Man City vs Man United

United battled back and Bruno Fernandes restored parity from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark.

Read more: FA Cup final: Jack Grealish penalised for handball after controversial VAR decision

Gundogan gave City the lead once more just after the break as his volley from just outside of the box bobbled into the corner.

There were no further goals as City prevailed 2-1.

City are now just one victory away from a historic treble. Pep Guardiola's side have already won both the Premier League and FA Cup and will hope to add the Champions League trophy to their collection when they take on Inter Milan on June 10.