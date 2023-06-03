Manchester United received a controversial penalty against Manchester City in the FA Cup final after VAR judged Jack Grealish to have handled the ball inside the box.

The English winger jumped up to contest a header with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and saw the United defender's header deflected onto his arm.

While little was made of the incident initially, it was eventually decided that Grealish's arm was in an unnatural position and a spot-kick was awarded.

By the letter of the law, you could say the right decision was made, but there appeared little Grealish could've done to avoid the ball hitting his arm unless he chose not to jump at all.

VIDEO: Jack Grealish gives away penalty vs Man United

City were then denied what looked to be a stonewall penalty at the other end. Kevin De Bruyne looked to have been brought down by Fred in the box but the referee waved play on.

VIDEO: Man City denied penalty

Fernandes scores penalty

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty and made absolutely no mistake.

The United captain sent Stefan Ortega the wrong way to send the United fans at Wembley into raptures.

VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes scores penalty vs Man City