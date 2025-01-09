For teams within the two top divisions of English football, the turn of the new year each season signifies their first foray into the FA Cup. The prestigious competition has been running since August if you include all of its qualifying phases, in which lower league teams aim to progress further into a tournament that has become known for giving smaller teams the chance to do something special.

The third round of this year’s edition of the FA Cup began on January 9th, with games to be played across the weekend following that date. Some noticeable fixtures within this bracket of games include Everton vs. Peterborough, in which Ashley Young could play against his son, while non-league Tamworth will play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

There are perhaps no bigger games, though, than the tie that will see Manchester United travel to London to face Arsenal. The Red Devils are defending the FA Cup this season and in their first match, will play stern opposition in the form of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners who, one would think, are eager to win a trophy this season. Following the third round, all eyes will be on the fourth round, so here is everything you need to know about the draw dates and when the fixtures will take place.

When is the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw for what the games in the fourth round of the FA Cup should take place, presumably, on the 12th January, the day on which the final third round match of the FA Cup this year takes place. Arsenal are set to kick-off against Man United at 3pm, meaning that the draw for the following round shall take place at about 5:30pm, though a more accurate time will most likely be revealed nearer to the time.

When Will the FA Cup Fourth Round Ties Take Place?

This year, the fourth round of the FA Cup is due to commence on the weekend beginning on Saturday, 8th February. There will be 16 ties played out across a number of days and no new teams will enter the competition, with the third round being the latest that any team can enter. Teams that win will progress to the fifth round and from there, should they advance from that bracket, could progress to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Fans, be they neutral or in support of a team involved, will no doubt hope for a slate of games that are entertaining, something that was encapsulated well in last season’s fourth round, which saw Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur and set up a Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What has Happened in the FA Cup so far

With replays in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup now having been scrapped, any game in the first round that finished in a draw went to a penalty shootout. It was only through this medium that non-league sides like Boreham Wood and Guiseley missed out on potentially major wins over Leyton Orient and Stevenage respectively.

Elsewhere in the round, Kettering Town pulled off a traditional FA Cup upset when they beat Football League side Northampton Town away from home. Despite this, Kettering were unable to beat yet another League side in the second round, in which they lost 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers, but only after extra time.

The second round of the competition saw Tamworth progress deeper into the competition after a victory on penalties against Burton Albion, though the second round this year saw the majority of favourites win in the games that they played. Now, of the 64 teams that remain in this year's FA Cup, 62 of those sides play their football within the English Football League.

Ahead of the third round which will be concluded within the next few days, Dagenham and Redbridge and Tamworth were the lowest-ranked teams remaining in the competition as the only two sides to be ranked lower than the Football League. Of the 64 teams involved, six ply their trades in League Two while 12 play in League One.

2024/2025 FA Cup Details Round Dates of Matches Played Date of Draw Teams Involved 1 1st November-4th November 2024 14th October 2024 80 2 29th November-1st December 2024 3rd November 2024 40 3 9th January-12th January 2025 2nd December 2024 64 (Top two tiers enter the competition) 4 Approx. 6th February-9th February 2025 Approx. 12th January 2025 32 5 Approx. 28th February-2nd March 2025 Approx. 9th February 2025 16 Quarter-finals Approx. 28th March-30th March 2025 Approx. 2nd March 2025 8 Semi-finals Approx. 26th April-27th April 2025 Approx. 30th March 2025 4 Final 17th May 2025 N/A 2