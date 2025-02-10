The fourth round of the 2024-25 FA Cup was full of twists, turns, and drama, especially Plymouth Argyle's shock upset victory over Liverpool, which has made it even tougher to call who will eventually make it to Wembley and lift the trophy. Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are the only Premier League teams still to play in this round of fixtures when they collide with Exeter City and Doncaster Rovers, respectively.

Reigning champions Manchester United, who saw off Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City, Manchester City, who escaped a potential banana skin against EFL League One Leyton Orient, and Brighton & Hove Albion, who secured a comeback win over Chelsea, are still in the competition.

As are Newcastle United, Ipswich Town, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and Bournemouth, among the 18 clubs still with a chance of winning the oldest football cup competition in the world. Plymouth, Millwall, Burnley, Preston North End, and Cardiff City will look to do the EFL Championship proud heading into the fifth round, played on the weekend of March 1st.

One of Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace will book their place in said round when they battle at Eco-Power Stadium tonight (February 10). But before that game kicked off, the FA Cup fifth-round draw took place – GIVEMESPORT has all the details regarding which teams square off for a chance to make the quarter-finals.

FA Cup Full Fifth Round Draw Home Team Away Team Preston North End Burnley Aston Villa Cardiff City Doncaster Rovers / Crystal Palace Millwall Manchester United Fulham Newcastle United Brighton & Hove Albion Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City Plymouth Argyle Exeter City / Nottingham Forest Ipswich Town

Plymouth's reward for beating Liverpool is a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City; could another giant-killing be on the cards? Pep Guardiola's men were close to crashing out of the competition before defeating Leyton Orient. There will be an EFL Championship club in the quarter-finals after Preston North End drew Burnley.

The holders, Manchester United, will be looking to continue their defence of the trophy when they host Fulham at Old Trafford. That is one of three fifth-round matches that will definitely be an all-Premier League tie after the draw pitted Newcastle against Brighton and Bournemouth against Wolves.

Unai Emery's Villa deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur to book their place in the fifth round, and they will battle Cardiff City at Villa Park. The winners of Doncaster versus Palace will next come up against Millwall, while Exeter or Forest have a home game against Ipswich to contend with.