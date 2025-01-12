All teams who reside in England's top division, the Premier League, have now played their first game of the 2024/25 FA Cup campaign and the majority of the competition's third round encounters have been played after Manchester United won via a penalty shootout in their 3pm kick-off.

Such a win begs the question: will the Red Devils retain their status as champions of the oldest competition in world football? Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among those who have already booked their place in round four, whereas Thomas Frank’s Brentford were knocked out by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in what can be considered the shock of the weekend.

The prestigious competition, first played during the 1871/72 season, has been running since August 2024 if you include all of its qualifying phases for those teams in the lower leagues of England's football pyramid. Teams that have won their respective third round clashes will now have secured passage into the fourth round. From there, should they advance, the fifth round awaits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal are the record winners of the FA Cup, having picked up the trophy on 14 different occasions.

The respective fates of Southampton and Swansea, who are playing following the aforementioned all-Premier League clash, is still yet to be decided. Elsewhere, Millwall, Dagenham & Redbridge, Mansfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic are set to play in the coming days.

That said, the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round draw took place immediately following Arsenal's chastening defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium – and GIVEMESPORT are here to provide you with all the details.

FA Cup Full Fourth Round Draw Home Team Away Team Manchester United Leicester City Leeds United Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea Preston North End or Charlton Athletic Wycombe Wanderers Exeter City Nottingham Forest Coventry City Ipswich Town Blackburn Rovers Wolverhampton Wanderers Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic Fulham Birmingham City Newcastle United Plymouth Argyle Liverpool Everton Bournemouth Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Southampton or Swansea City Burnley Leyton Orient or Derby County Manchester City Doncaster Rovers Crystal Palace Stoke City Cardiff City

Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Miron Muslic's Plymouth, who recently parted ways with Wayne Rooney and are sitting at the foot of England's second tier. Elsewhere, Villa Park will play host to an all-Premier League affair between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

After beating Arteta's men in tremendous fashion on Sunday, Ruben Amorim and his entourage will host Leicester City, a team managed by Ruud van Nistelrooy, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be taking the trip to either one of Leyton Orient or Derby County, depending on who wins their third round encounter.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, who are vying for silverware this season, will travel to Birmingham City in the fourth round in their pursuit of glory. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, too, is keen to win a trophy in his maiden campaign in west London and his side are set to lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion.