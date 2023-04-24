Jadon Sancho must have been extremely nervous before taking his penalty in last Sunday's FA Cup semi-final shootout.

As pretty much every football fan will remember, the Manchester United winger experienced heartbreak from 12 yards on one of the biggest stages of all.

In England's Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley, Sancho was unable to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma - just like both Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

So when Sancho took aim from the spot against Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Robert Sanchez inside the same stadium less than two years later, it's understandable if he was bricking it a tad.

But while the nerves almost certainly kicked in deep down, Sancho certainly didn't let them impact either his demeanor or end product.

Instead, the United star - whose had a difficult season in truth - came across ice-cold as he stared at Sanchez, before taking the most perfect of penalties.

Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker could all have been standing in the goal side-by-side and yet none of them would have managed to stop Sancho scoring.

Check out the marvellous spot kick from the former Borussia Dortmund man...

Video: Sancho's amazing penalty in FA Cup semi-final shootout

Fair play, Jadon.

After his first half horror show against Sevilla last Thursday, the Englishman proved he still has a big future at United with his cameo against Brighton.

Sancho entered the fray late in the second half as Anthony Martial's replacement and was arguably the Red Devils' most threatening attacker during his time on the pitch.

What did Ten Hag say about Sancho & Rashford's penalties?

In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag said he was in no doubt that the Euro 2020 final would not have an impact on the players.

“We knew that [they had missed previously, for England] but we knew also that they are comfortable on penalties," the United boss said.

“They dealt with it, it’s a long time ago, but they are so calm and composed in training with penalties. I think it’s great that they had this experience now, and it will help them for the future, and I don’t think there’s hesitation.

“Before, there was never a hesitation, because they are really good penalty-takers.”