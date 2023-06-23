The 2023/2024 FA Cup will likely involve some giant killings and unexpected results. However, will anyone be able to take the title off Manchester City?

The dynasty being created at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola will be tough to overcome. Nevertheless, teams from every level of English football will get the same chance at glory.

It's a tradition like no other and a domestic cup competition that many fans still hold dear to their heart, even in the ever-evolving modern game.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by The FA. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023/2024 FA Cup.

The FA Cup is the first domestic competition to get underway in the 2023/2024 season, with the extra preliminary round scheduled for Saturday 5th August 2023. There will then be five more qualifying rounds after this.

Once the qualifying rounds are finished after Saturday 14th October 2023, the competition properly begins with the first round on Saturday 4th November 2023 when clubs from the EFL enter.

As ever, clubs from the Premier League and EFL Championship will start their FA Cup trail at the third round proper stage across the weekend of Saturday 6th January 2024.

Then progressing into the fourth round of the FA Cup 2022/2023, matches during this stage will be played on Saturday 27th January 2024. The fifth round of the competition will be played on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

The Quarter-final ties of the FA Cup will be played on the weekend of Saturday 16th March 2024, with the semi-final of the domestic cup competition taking place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

Final

As always, the final of the FA Cup 2023/2024 will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday 25th May 2024.

Manchester City won the 2023 final against Manchester United in front of a packed-out Wembley crowd, cruising to a 2-1 win on the day.

It will be the third year in a row that the showpiece match will not be played on the same day as Premier League fixtures.

This means the final will take place six days after the final round of matches in the Premier League 2023/24 campaign.

Tickets

At the time of writing, ticket information has yet to be announced. We will update this section as soon as more details emerge in the coming months.

Previous Winners

The FA Cup has seen a wide range of teams reach the final of the competition in recent years, however, the Premier League has had a tight-gripped dominance over the trophy for quite some time now.

Year Team 2023 Manchester City 2022 Liverpool 2021 Leicester City 2020 Arsenal 2019 Manchester City 2018 Chelsea 2017 Arsenal 2016 Manchester United 2015 Arsenal 2014 Arsenal 2013 Wigan Athletic 2012 Chelsea 2011 Manchester City 2010 Chelsea 2009 Chelsea

Fans will be hoping a team from the Championship or even lower down the English football pyramid can pull off some form of crazy FA Cup magic this time around.

Who has won the most FA Cups?

An array of top football clubs have won the FA Cup and you may be surprised to see just how many some teams have won over the years: