There are only 16 teams left in this year's FA Cup. Some big clubs have already exited the competition, with Liverpool losing away at Plymouth Argyle and Arsenal falling short against Manchester United in the third round.

Pep Guardiola's side, who had to come from behind to beat Leyton Orient in the previous round, will be looking to become the first Premier League team to beat Plymouth this season. The Pilgrims beat Brentford and Liverpool 1-0 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Elsewhere, there are three all-Premier League ties, with Nottingham Forest hosting Ipswich Town on Monday, the last game of the round. Below is everything you need to know about when the last eight of the FA Cup and when the ties are set to take place.

When is the FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Quarter-final games to take place on the weekend of 29th March

United take on Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday 2nd March at 4:30pm on BBC One. After the conclusion of the match, the draw for the quarter-final will take place on BBC One and the FA Cup's various social media channels, including YouTube. The ball numbers for the draw are yet to be announced by the FA, but they are expected to be revealed at some point over the weekend.

Like the earlier rounds, there are no replays from the first round proper onwards during this year's FA Cup. As a result, United's tie against Fulham will be decided on the day. If the match finishes in 90 minutes, the draw is expected to take place at around 7:30pm.

Quarter-final matches will take place over the weekend of Saturday 29th March. There are no Premier League games this weekend to allow the four FA Cup ties to take priority.

FA Cup fifth round schedule this weekend:

All the matches listed below are in UK time.

Friday, February 28

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City – 20:00

Saturday, March 1

Crystal Palace vs Millwall - 12:15

Preston North End vs Burnley – 12:15

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolves – 15:00

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle – 17:45

Sunday, March 2

Newcastle United vs Brighton – 13:45

Manchester United vs Fulham - 16:30

Monday, March 3

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town - 19:30

What Happened in the Fourth Round

Plymouth Argyle upset Liverpool

The highlight of the fourth round was Plymouth's 1-0 victory against a much-changed Liverpool team. Arne Slot took a risk, leaving the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the Reds' squad. The Dutchman's gamble backfired as Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty was the only goal of the game.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Amex Stadium, thanks to a second-half winner from Kaoru Mitoma. City and Nottingham Forest survived potential banana skins against Leyton Orient and Exter City, respectively. Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner for City in the 79th minute, while Forest scraped past the Grecians via a penalty shootout.

Who Has Won the Most FA Cup Titles

Arsenal lead the way

Arsenal have won a record 14 FA Cup titles, with the first of these coming in 1930. Their latest triumph came in 2020 under Mikel Arteta, which remains the Spaniard's only trophy at the club since his time in charge at the Gunners.

United are catching Arsenal, though, especially after their victory in last year's competition. They were the underdogs going into the final against Guardiola's City but defied the odds to win 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. This result kept Erik ten Hag in his job for the start of the 2024/25 season - a decision that was reversed in October 2024 after a poor start to the season.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all have eight FA Cup titles to their name. All three clubs will not extend this tally this year, though, as they exited the competition in the fourth round.

Most Successful Teams in FA Cup History Rank Team Titles 1 Arsenal 14 2 Manchester United 13 3 Liverpool 8 Chelsea 8 Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 Manchester City 7 Aston Villa 7 Newcastle United 6 Blackburn Rovers 6 10 Everton 5 West Bromwich Albion 5 Wanderers 5 13 Wolves 4 Sheffield United 4 Bolton 4 16 West Ham United 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3 18 Nottingham Forest 2 Sunderland 2 Preston North End 2 Portsmouth 2 Bury 2 Old Etonians 2 24 Bradford City 1 Barnsley 1 Blackburn Olympic 1 Blackpool 1 Burnley 1 Cardiff City 1 Charlton Athletic 1 Clapham Rovers 1 Coventry City 1 Derby County 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Ipswich Town 1 Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1 Notts County 1 Old Carthusians 1 Oxford University 1 Royal Engineers 1 Southampton 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Wimbledon 1

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/02/25.