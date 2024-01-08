The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition in the world; there aren't many more grand statements than that. The trophy was first competed for back in the 1871-72 season, and it was won by Wanderers, when they beat Royal Engineers at the Kennington Oval, in London. Wanderers won 1-0, thanks to a goal from Morton Peto Betts in the 15th minute of the game. The side, who came from Leytonstone in East London, retained the trophy the following season.

Since its formation 153 years ago, there have been a total of 44 winners of the trophy. The club who have won it the most times is Arsenal, who have lifted the trophy 14 times; four of which have come in the last 10 years. In the most recent 2022/2023 season, it was Manchester City who won the FA Cup defeating, city rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the final. Pep Guardiola's side still have a chance of winning back-to-back FA Cups, as they knocked out Championship side Huddersfield Town in the third round of this year's competition, while Arsenal were one of the big casualties in the early stages as they were beaten at home by Liverpool.

MixCollage-07-Jan-2024-06-21-PM-2603
Related
10 biggest talking points from FA Cup Third Round
Patrick Bamford scored a worldie, Liverpool somehow beat Arsenal and Newcastle cruised past rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup.

As there always is with the FA Cup, there's already been plenty of action. There have been big games, major upsets, and some great potential ties to look forward to the further the competition goes on. This is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, including when games will take place, timings of the draws, and potential prize money on offer too.

Round-by-round dates for the FA Cup

MixCollage-08-Jan-2024-04-01-PM-430

Usually, for games and replays in the first four rounds of the FA Cup, the dates that they are played on are very established; usually being in a two-to-four-day window. But some odd circumstances have led to this not being the case. Scarborough Athletic and Forest Green Rovers had to replay their first round match after the FA found that Forest had fielded an ineligible player. One of their players was on loan from another club, and Rovers hadn't got written permission from the team to say that he could play in the competition, therefore breaking FA Cup Rule 109. Rovers would win the replayed fixture 4-2.

The following table outlines the dates for each round of the FA Cup, including when the final is set to take place. As things stand right now, the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on the 8th January, just before the final third round clash between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic takes place.

Dates for each round of the FA Cup

Round

Dates

Dates for replays

1st round

4th-5th Nov & 12th Dec

14th-15th Nov

2nd round

1st-5th Dec + 12th & 19th Dec

12th Dec

3rd round

4th-8th Jan

Week commencing 15th Jan

4th round

27th Jan

Not confirmed

5th round

28th Feb

N/A

Quarter-final

16th Mar

N/A

Semi-final

20th Apr

N/A

Final

25th May

N/A

Draw dates and results

Newcastle fans at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland

FA Cup First Round Dates and Results

Date

Fixture

Replay result

3rd Nov

Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall

N/A

3rd Nov

Barnsley 3-3 Horsham

Horsham 0-3 Barnsley

4th Nov

Northampton Town 1-3 Barrow

N/A

4th Nov

Curzon Ashton 0-1 Barnet

N/A

4th Nov

Alfreton Town 2-0 Worthing

N/A

4th Nov

Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Solihull Moors

N/A

4th Nov

Exeter City 0-2 Wigan Athletic

N/A

4th Nov

Leyton Orient 3-1 Carlisle United

N/A

4th Nov

Hereford 0-2 Gillingham

N/A

4th Nov

Oxford United 2-0 Maidenhead United

N/A

4th Nov

Newport County 2-0 Oldham Athletic

N/A

4th Nov

Swindon Town 4-7 Aldershot Town

N/A

4th Nov

Marine 1-5 Harrogate Town

N/A

4th Nov

Port Vale 0-0 Burton Albion

Burton Albion 0-2 Port Vale

4th Nov

Peterborough United 2-2 Salford City

Salford City 4-4 Peterborough United (4-5 on pens)

4th Nov

Eastleigh 5-1 Boreham Wood

N/A

4th Nov

Bradford City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

N/A

4th Nov

Shrewbury Town 3-2 Colchester United

N/A

4th Nov

Bristol Rovers 7-2 Whitby Town

N/A

4th Nov

Lincoln City 2-1 Morecambe

N/A

4th Nov

Sutton United 2-1 AFC Fylde

N/A

4th Nov

Reading 3-2 MK Dons

N/A

4th Nov

Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley 1-2 Doncaster Rovers

4th Nov

Chester 0-0 York City

York City 2-1 Chester

4th Nov

Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers 5-2 Scarbrough Athletic (null and void)

4th Nov

Notts County 3-2 Crawley Town

N/A

4th Nov

Stockport County 5-1 Worksop Town

N/A

4th Nov

Yeovil Town 3-2 Gateshead

N/A

4th Nov

Stevenage 4-3 Tranmere Rovers

N/A

4th Nov

Chesham United 0-2 Maidstone United

N/A

4th Nov

AFC Wimbledon 5-1 Cheltenham Town

N/A

4th Nov

Cambridge United 2-1 Bracknell Town

N/A

4th Nov

Ramsgate 2-1 Woking

N/A

4th Nov

Bromley 0-2 Blackpool

N/A

4th Nov

Mansfield Town 1-2 Wrexham AFC

N/A

5th Nov

Chesterfield 1-0 Portsmouth

N/A

5th Nov

Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 Fleetwood Town

N/A

5th Nov

Slough Town 1-1 Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town 7-2 Slough Town

5th Nov

Crewe Alexandra 2-2 Derby County

Derby County 1-3 Crewe Alexandra

5th Nov

Chartlon Athletic 1-1 Cray Valley Paper Mills

Cray Valley Paper Mills 1-6 Charlton Athletic

12th Dec

Scarbrough Athletic 4-2 Forest Green Rovers

N/A

None of these games were shown on TV

FA Cup Second Round Dates and Results

Date

Fixture

Replay result

TV channel (UK & US)

1st Dec

Notts County 2-3 Shrewsbury Town

N/A

N/A

1st Dec

York City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

N/A

BBC Two/ESPN+

2nd Dec

Maidstone United 2-1 Barrow

N/A

N/A

2nd Dec

Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Morecambe

N/A

N/A

2nd Dec

Cambridge United 4-0 Fleetwood Town

N/A

N/A

2nd Dec

Bolton Wanderers 5-1 Harrogate Town

N/A

N/A

2nd Dec

Peterborough 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

N/A

N/A

2nd Dec

Gillingham 2-0 Charlton Athletic

N/A

ESPN+

2nd Dec

Stevenage 1-1 Port Vale

Port Vale 3-3 Stevenage (3-4 on pens)

N/A

2nd Dec

Newport County 1-1 Barnet

Barnet 1-4 Newport County

N/A

2nd Dec

Oxford United 2-0 Grimsby Town

N/A

N/A

2nd Dec

Sutton United 3-0 Horsham

N/A

N/A

3rd Dec

Chesterfield 1-0 Leyton Orient

N/A

ESPN+

3rd Dec

Aldershot Town 2-2 Stockport County

Stockport County 0-1 Aldershot Town

ESPN+

3rd Dec

Eastleigh 3-1 Reading

N/A

ITV 1/ESPN+

3rd Dec

Wrexham 3-0 Yeovil Town

N/A

ITV X/ESPN+

4th Dec

Wimbledon 5-0 Ramsgate

N/A

ITV 4/ESPN+

5th Dec

Alfreton Town 0-0 Walsall

Walsall 1-0 Alfreton Town

BBC iPlayer

12th Dec

Crewe Alexandra 2-4 Bristol Rovers

N/A

N/A

15th Dec

Blackpool 3-0 Forest Green Rovers

N/A

N/A

In the third round, there were some closely-fought contests, with it all kicking off with Crystal Palace vs Everton on 4th January. The game was a bit lifeless for most of the game, until Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off for a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne. Two days later saw Sunderland take on Newcastle United in the first Tyne and Wear derby since 2016, when they drew 1-1. Three big errors led to Sunderland losing 3-0 at home to the Magpies, and Eddie Howe's side sealing their place in the fourth round.

Two Premier League title challengers met on 7th January, as Liverpool travelled to Arsenal. The Gunners were without striker Gabriel Jesus for the match, and given their profligacy, Mikel Arteta would sorely have wished he was there. Virgil van Dijk's absence wasn't too big of a problem for the Reds to deal with, as they got a 2-0 victory to take them into the fourth round of the cup. Luis Diaz put the nail in Arsenal's coffin late on in the match, but it was Jakub Kiwior's own goal that put Liverpool ahead. As the players went over to celebrate with the fans in the away end, two of them got onto the pitch, with one having their hat thrown away by Ibrahima Konate.

FA Cup Third Round Dates and Results

Date

Fixture

Replay date

TV channel

4th Jan

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Week commencing 15th Jan

ITV 4, ITV X & ESPN+

5th Jan

Brentford 1-1 Wolves

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

5th Jan

Fulham 1-0 Rotherham United

N/A

ESPN+

5th Jan

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

N/A

ITV 1, ITV X & ESPN+

6th Jan

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Millwall 2-3 Leicester City

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United

N/A

ITV 1, ITV X & ESPN+

6th Jan

Stoke City 2-4 Brighton

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Norwich City 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

6th Jan

Southampton 4-0 Walsall

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Watford 2-1 Chesterfield

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cambridge United

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield United

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

QPR 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton United

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Newport County 1-1 Eastleigh

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

6th Jan

Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

6th Jan

Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa

N/A

BBC One, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+

6th Jan

Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff City

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Swansea City 2-0 Morecambe

N/A

ESPN+

6th Jan

Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End

N/A

BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+

7th Jan

Luton Town 0-0 Bolton Wanderers

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

7th Jan

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham AFC

N/A

S4C, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+

7th Jan

West Ham 1-1 Bristol City

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

7th Jan

West Brom 4-1 Aldershot Town

N/A

ESPN+

7th Jan

Peterborough United 0-3 Leeds United

N/A

ESPN+

7th Jan

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool

Week commencing 15th Jan

ESPN+

7th Jan

Manchester City 5-0 Huddersfield Town

N/A

BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+

7th Jan

Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

N/A

BBC One, BBC iPlayer & ESPN+

8th Jan

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

N/A

ITV 1, ITV X & ESPN+

FA Cup fourth round draw made

And ahead of Manchester United's third round match against Wigan Athletic, the draw for the fourth round was made, with there being some absolutely mouth-watering ties in store for fans. Chelsea have been handed a tough tie against Aston Villa, while there is another huge all-Premier League affair between Tottenham and Man City. Two huge names in the competition could therefore be eliminated in the early stages.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Fixture

Date

TV Channel

Watford vs Southampton

TBA

TBA

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

TBA

TBA

Bournemouth vs Swansea City

TBA

TBA

West Bromwich Albion vs Brentford/Wolves

TBA

TBA

West Ham/Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest/Blackpool

TBA

TBA

Leicester City vs Hull City/Birmingham City

TBA

TBA

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

TBA

TBA

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

TBA

TBA

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United

TBA

TBA

Liverpool vs Norwich City/Bristol Rovers

TBA

TBA

Tottenham vs Manchester City

TBA

TBA

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

TBA

TBA

Crystal Palace/Everton vs Luton Town/Bolton Wanderers

TBA

TBA

Newport County/Eastleigh vs Wigan Athletic/Manchester United

TBA

TBA

Sheffield United vs Brighton

TBA

TBA

Fulham vs Newcastle United

TBA

TBA

Prize money for the FA Cup

Erling Haaland with the FA Cup trophy

Like all cup competitions, the prize money goes up dependent on how far you get in the competition. The first round is known as the 'first round proper' as, even though there are rounds before this, these are qualifying rounds. For the 2023/24 edition of the FA Cup, a club that wins their first round proper tie gets £41,000. This goes up to £67,000 for the winners in the second round, £105,000 for the winners of the third, £120,000 for the winners of the fourth, and £225,000 for making it to the quarter-finals.

Making it to Wembley by winning in the quarter-finals earns the eight clubs who reach that stage of the competition £450,000. This round is the final round in which the loser receives no money. Losers in the semi-final and final receive £500,000 and £1m, respectively. The two clubs that make it to the final will receive £1m, and the eventual FA Cup winners will pocket themselves £2m in prize money. If a team that came into the competition in the first round (a League One or Two side) were to win the 2024 FA Cup final, they would receive a total of just over £4m. Premier League and Championship sides enter the draw in the third round, so they would only receive £3.9m for winning the trophy.

Prize money for each round of the FA Cup 2023/24

Round

Winner's prize

Loser's prize

1st round

£41,000

None

2nd round

£67,000

None

3rd round

£105,000

None

4th round

£120,000

None

5th round

£225,000

None

Quarter-final

£450,000

None

Semi-final

£1 million

£500,000

Final

£2 million

£1 million

Data taken from The FA

How to watch the FA Cup

The FA Cup trophy

For viewers in the UK who want to watch the games in the competition, the BBC and ITV Sport are the two broadcasters which televise the games. But there are a few variables to consider. Up until the latter stages of the competition, many of the games are played on a Saturday at 3pm GMT. This means that the games come under the blackout rule, in which football matches can't be shown on TV in the UK at that time, on a Saturday. So not all the games are available to watch on TV. The games that are available to watch in the UK are shown on the aforementioned channels, which are free-to-air ones.

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup in the USA. The way it's broadcast in America isn't quite the same as in the UK, but it's a somewhat similar story. Every game in the third round was shown on ESPN+ in the United States. But, in the second round of the competition, only three games that weren't shown in the UK were available on ESPN+; Gillingham v Charlton Athletic, Chesterfield v Leyton Orient, and Aldershot Town v Stockport County.

How to watch the FA Cup in the UK and USA

Country

Channel/Live stream

United Kingdom

BBC/BBC iPlayer & ITV/ITV X

United States

ESPN/ESPN+