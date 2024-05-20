Quick Links

Highlights

  • The FA Cup has been England's primary cup competition since its inception in 1871.
  • The knockout tournament has a long and illustrious history as the oldest cup competition in world football.
  • Arsenal are the most successful side in FA Cup history, while a former Gunner is the most decorated player of the tournament.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in the world, having first formed in 1871. The tournament's format allows clubs from non-league to enter which can sometimes result in massive upsets, with Lincoln City the prime example of that in 2017.

The Imps became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals after defeating top-flight opponents Burnley in the fifth round. Arsenal ultimately put an end to their remarkable run and went on to win the competition later that year.

The north Londoners have a great affection for the FA Cup and have won it a record 14 times. After dusting off the history books, here's everything you need to know about the competition's long list of winners.

The FA Cup trophy in front of Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Related
Ranking the 10 Highest Attendances in FA Cup Final History
The FA Cup final is one of the most important days in the sporting calendar, bringing incredible attendances. We've ranked the highest 10.

FA Cup Winners List

fa-cup

Since the FA Cup's formation in 1871, 44 different teams have won the competition, but no side can match Arsenal's phenomenal record of 14 titles. Although, Manchester United aren't too far behind with 12. The Red Devils had the chance to claim a 13th title in 2023 but suffered defeat to Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan put the Citizens 1-0 up within 12 seconds, paving the way for a 2-1 win in one of the few FA Cup finals that has been a derby.

The two rivals were paired against each other for the 2024 to produce a rare repeat showpiece. Not since 1885 had the same two clubs faced off in consecutive FA Cup finals - Blackburn Rovers defeated Scottish side Queens Park twice on the spin before the English Football League pyramid had even been invented.

The first FA Cup final was contested between Wanderers and Royal Engineers in 1872 before the permanent crossbar had been introduced. Morton Peto Betts, playing under the fake name AH Chequers, scored the only goal of the game for Wanderers against an Engineers side that had been reduced to 10 fit players inside the opening exchanges after Lieutenant Cresswell broke his collarbone.

FA Cup Winners List

Year

Winner

Runner-up

1872

Wanderers

Royal Engineers

1873

Wanderers

Oxford University

1874

Oxford University

Royal Engineers

1875

Royal Engineers

Old Etonians

1876

Wanderers

Old Etonians

1877

Wanderers

Oxford University

1878

Wanderers

Royal Engineers

1879

Old Etonians

Clapham Rovers

1880

Clapham Rovers

Oxford University

1881

Old Carthusians

Old Etonians

1882

Old Etonians

Blackburn Rovers

1883

Blackburn Olympic

Old Etonians

1884

Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park, Glasgow

1885

Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park, Glasgow

1886

Blackburn Rovers

West Bromwich Albion

1887

Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion

1888

West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End

1889

Preston North End

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1890

Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday

1891

Blackburn Rovers

Notts County

1892

West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa

1893

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton

1894

Notts County

Bolton Wanderers

1895

Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion

1896

Sheffield Wednesday

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1897

Aston Villa

Everton

1898

Nottingham Forest

Derby County

1899

Sheffield United

Derby County

1900

Bury

Southampton

1901

Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United

1902

Sheffield United

Southampton

1903

Bury

Derby County

1904

Manchester City

Bolton Wanderers

1905

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

1906

Everton

Newcastle United

1907

Sheffield Wednesday

Everton

1908

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United

1909

Manchester United

Bristol City

1910

Newcastle United

Barnsley

1911

Bradford City

Newcastle United

1912

Barnsley

West Bromwich Albion

1913

Aston Villa

Sunderland

1914

Burnley

Liverpool

1915

Sheffield United

Chelsea

1920

Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town

1921

Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1922

Huddersfield Town

Preston North End

1923

Bolton Wanderers

West Ham United

1924

Newcastle United

Aston Villa

1925

Sheffield United

Cardiff City

1926

Bolton Wanderers

Manchester City

1927

Cardiff City

Arsenal

1928

Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town

1929

Bolton Wanderers

Portsmouth

1930

Arsenal

Huddersfield Town

1931

West Bromwich Albion

Birmingham City

1932

Newcastle United

Arsenal

1933

Everton

Manchester City

1934

Manchester City

Portsmouth

1935

Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion

1936

Arsenal

Sheffield United

1937

Sunderland

Preston North End

1938

Preston North End

Huddersfield Town

1939

Portsmouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1946

Derby County

Charlton Athletic

1947

Charlton Athletic

Burnley

1948

Manchester United

Blackpool

1949

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City

1950

Arsenal

Liverpool

1951

Newcastle United

Blackpool

1952

Newcastle United

Arsenal

1953

Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers

1954

West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End

1955

Newcastle United

Manchester City

1956

Manchester City

Birmingham City

1957

Aston Villa

Manchester United

1958

Bolton Wanderers

Manchester United

1959

Nottingham Forest

Luton Town

1960

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Blackburn Rovers

1961

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

1962

Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley

1963

Manchester United

Leicester City

1964

West Ham United

Preston North End

1965

Liverpool

Leeds United

1966

Everton

Sheffield Wednesday

1967

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

1968

West Bromwich Albion

Everton

1969

Manchester City

Leicester City

1970

Chelsea

Leeds United

1971

Arsenal

Liverpool

1972

Leeds United

Arsenal

1973

Sunderland

Leeds United

1974

Liverpool

Newcastle United

1975

West Ham United

Fulham

1976

Southampton

Manchester United

1977

Manchester United

Liverpool

1978

Ipswich Town

Arsenal

1979

Arsenal

Manchester United

1980

West Ham United

Arsenal

1981

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City

1982

Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers

1983

Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion

1984

Everton

Watford

1985

Manchester United

Everton

1986

Liverpool

Everton

1987

Coventry City

Tottenham Hotspur

1988

Wimbledon

Liverpool

1989

Liverpool

Everton

1990

Manchester United

Crystal Palace

1991

Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest

1992

Liverpool

Sunderland

1993

Arsenal

Sheffield Wednesday

1994

Manchester United

Chelsea

1995

Everton

Manchester United

1996

Manchester United

Liverpool

1997

Chelsea

Middlesbrough

1998

Arsenal

Newcastle United

1999

Manchester United

Newcastle United

2000

Chelsea

Aston Villa

2001

Liverpool

Arsenal

2002

Arsenal

Chelsea

2003

Arsenal

Southampton

2004

Manchester United

Millwall

2005

Arsenal

Manchester United

2006

Liverpool

West Ham United

2007

Chelsea

Manchester United

2008

Portsmouth

Cardiff City

2009

Chelsea

Everton

2010

Chelsea

Portsmouth

2011

Manchester City

Stoke City

2012

Chelsea

Liverpool

2013

Wigan Athletic

Manchester City

2014

Arsenal

Hull City

2015

Arsenal

Aston Villa

2016

Manchester United

Crystal Palace

2017

Arsenal

Chelsea

2018

Chelsea

Manchester United

2019

Manchester City

Watford

2020

Arsenal

Chelsea

2021

Leicester City

Chelsea

2022

Liverpool

Chelsea

2023

Manchester City

Manchester United

Clubs with Most FA Cup Titles

mikel-arteta-arsenal-fa-cup

When Herbert Chapman joined Arsenal in 1925, he warned a club still waiting for its first major trophy that it would take five years for silverware to arrive. Right on schedule, the Gunners won the first of their record-breaking 14 FA Cup titles in 1930. Alex James opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, the side that Chapman had left to transform Arsenal. Six decades later, Arsene Wenger played the role of the north London revolutionary, steering the Gunners to an unprecedented seven FA Cups.

Manchester City are some way off the pace with seven domestic crowns in the club's entire history despite their recent dominance in English football. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all won the historic title eight times and sit joint-third for most triumphs.

Most Successful Teams in FA Cup History

Rank

Team

Titles

1

Arsenal

14

2

Manchester United

12

3

Liverpool

8

Chelsea

8

Tottenham Hotspur

8

6

Manchester City

7

Aston Villa

7

Newcastle United

6

Blackburn Rovers

6

10

Everton

5

West Bromwich Albion

5

Wanderers

5

13

Wolves

4

Sheffield United

4

Bolton

4

16

West Ham United

3

Sheffield Wednesday

3

18

Nottingham Forest

2

Sunderland

2

Preston North End

2

Portsmouth

2

Bury

2

Old Etonians

2

24

Bradford City

1

Barnsley

1

Blackburn Olympic

1

Blackpool

1

Burnley

1

Cardiff City

1

Charlton Athletic

1

Clapham Rovers

1

Coventry City

1

Derby County

1

Huddersfield Town

1

Ipswich Town

1

Leeds United

1

Leicester City

1

Notts County

1

Old Carthusians

1

Oxford University

1

Royal Engineers

1

Southampton

1

Wigan Athletic

1

Wimbledon

1

Clubs with Most FA Cup Final Appearances

erik-ten-hag-manchester-united

Arsenal, unsurprisingly, have appeared in the FA Cup final a whopping 21 times, though, as have 12-time winners of the competition Manchester United. The Red Devils only appeared in one FA Cup showpiece before the Second World War - winning the tournament in 1909 against Bristol City - but have been provided a reliable presence in the subsequent years, particularly during Sir Alex Ferguson's historically successful spell.

Next in line is Chelsea, who have appeared at the sharp end of the tournament on 16 occasions. The Blues have been a fixture of most FA Cup finals at the new Wembley Stadium since the venue was unveiled in 2007 but with mixed success. Chelsea reached three consecutive showpieces between 2020 and 2022 and proceeded to lose each game.

Liverpool have elbowed their way into 15 FA Cup finals, most of which came during the club's golden era under the stewardship of Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish. The club visited Wembley so frequently that fans impishly dubbed the London stadium 'Anfield South'.

Clubs with Most FA Cup Final Appearances

Rank

Team

Finals

1

Arsenal

21

Manchester United

21

3

Chelsea

16

4

Liverpool

15

5

Newcastle United

13

Everton

13

7

Manchester City

12

8

Aston Villa

11

9

West Bromwich Albion

10

10

Tottenham Hotspur

9

11

Blackburn Rovers

8

Wolves

8

13

Bolton

7

Preston North End

7

15

Sheffield United

6

Sheffield Wednesday

6

Old Etonians

6

18

Wanderers

5

West Ham United

5

Portsmouth

5

Huddersfield Town

5

Leicester City

5

23

Sunderland

4

Oxford University

4

Royal Engineers

4

Derby County

4

Leeds United

4

Southampton

4

29

Nottingham Forest

3

Burnley

3

Cardiff City

3

Blackpool

3

33

Bury

2

Clapham Rovers

2

Notts County

2

Barnsley

2

Charlton Athletic

2

Queen's Park

2

Birmingham City

2

Crystal Palace

2

Watford

2

42

Old Carthusians

1

Blackburn Olympic

1

Bradford City

1

Ipswich Town

1

Coventry City

1

Wimbledon

1

Wigan Athletic

1

Bristol City

1

Luton Town

1

Fulham

1

Queens Park Rangers

1

Brighton and Hove Albion

1

Middlesbrough

1

Millwall

1

Stoke City

1

Hull City

1

Ranking the best FA Cup matches in history
Related
Ranking the 10 Best FA Cup Matches in History
After Manchester United's dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City in the semi-final, here are the 10 best matches in FA Cup history.

Players with Most FA Cups

ashley-cole-chelsea-fa-cup

No player has won more FA Cups than Ashley Cole. The former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back won four with the former and three with the latter, taking his total titles to seven, two more than any other player. The Premier League Hall of Fame inductee, for a time, was considered the best left-back in the world and is arguably the greatest full-back England has ever produced.

I'm very proud of it now - for sure, it'll be broken by someone, but hopefully it can stand for another hundred years before that happens!

Ray Parlour won the FA Cup four times with Arsenal but predicted that his young teammate would break the individual record as early as 2005. Cole's personal haul could have been even higher had it not been for a defeat to Liverpool in the 2001 FA Cup final. The Gunners had taken the lead at the Millennium Stadium and led with 10 minutes to play before Michael Owen scored a quick-fire brace to win the game.

Most Successful Players in FA Cup History

Rank

Player

Titles

1

Ashley Cole

7

2

Petr Cech

5

John Terry

5

Patrick Vieira

5

5

Dennis Bergkamp

4

Clayton Blackmore

4

Sol Campbell

4

Didier Drogba

4

Paulo Ferriera

4

Ryan Giggs

4

Olivier Giroud

4

Mark Hughes

4

Salomon Kalou

4

Roy Keane

4

Martin Keown

4

Lauren

4

Frank Lampard

4

John Obi Mikel

4

Gary Neville

4

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

4

Mesut Ozil

4

Ray Parlour

4

David Seaman

4

Paul Scholes

4

Stuart Taylor

4