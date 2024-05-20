Quick Links
- The FA Cup has been England's primary cup competition since its inception in 1871.
- The knockout tournament has a long and illustrious history as the oldest cup competition in world football.
- Arsenal are the most successful side in FA Cup history, while a former Gunner is the most decorated player of the tournament.
The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in the world, having first formed in 1871. The tournament's format allows clubs from non-league to enter which can sometimes result in massive upsets, with Lincoln City the prime example of that in 2017.
The Imps became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals after defeating top-flight opponents Burnley in the fifth round. Arsenal ultimately put an end to their remarkable run and went on to win the competition later that year.
The north Londoners have a great affection for the FA Cup and have won it a record 14 times. After dusting off the history books, here's everything you need to know about the competition's long list of winners.
FA Cup Winners List
Since the FA Cup's formation in 1871, 44 different teams have won the competition, but no side can match Arsenal's phenomenal record of 14 titles. Although, Manchester United aren't too far behind with 12. The Red Devils had the chance to claim a 13th title in 2023 but suffered defeat to Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan put the Citizens 1-0 up within 12 seconds, paving the way for a 2-1 win in one of the few FA Cup finals that has been a derby.
The two rivals were paired against each other for the 2024 to produce a rare repeat showpiece. Not since 1885 had the same two clubs faced off in consecutive FA Cup finals - Blackburn Rovers defeated Scottish side Queens Park twice on the spin before the English Football League pyramid had even been invented.
The first FA Cup final was contested between Wanderers and Royal Engineers in 1872 before the permanent crossbar had been introduced. Morton Peto Betts, playing under the fake name AH Chequers, scored the only goal of the game for Wanderers against an Engineers side that had been reduced to 10 fit players inside the opening exchanges after Lieutenant Cresswell broke his collarbone.
|
FA Cup Winners List
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
1872
|
Wanderers
|
Royal Engineers
|
1873
|
Wanderers
|
Oxford University
|
1874
|
Oxford University
|
Royal Engineers
|
1875
|
Royal Engineers
|
Old Etonians
|
1876
|
Wanderers
|
Old Etonians
|
1877
|
Wanderers
|
Oxford University
|
1878
|
Wanderers
|
Royal Engineers
|
1879
|
Old Etonians
|
Clapham Rovers
|
1880
|
Clapham Rovers
|
Oxford University
|
1881
|
Old Carthusians
|
Old Etonians
|
1882
|
Old Etonians
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1883
|
Blackburn Olympic
|
Old Etonians
|
1884
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Queens Park, Glasgow
|
1885
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Queens Park, Glasgow
|
1886
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1887
|
Aston Villa
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1888
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Preston North End
|
1889
|
Preston North End
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1890
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
1891
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Notts County
|
1892
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Aston Villa
|
1893
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
Everton
|
1894
|
Notts County
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
1895
|
Aston Villa
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1896
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1897
|
Aston Villa
|
Everton
|
1898
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Derby County
|
1899
|
Sheffield United
|
Derby County
|
1900
|
Bury
|
Southampton
|
1901
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Sheffield United
|
1902
|
Sheffield United
|
Southampton
|
1903
|
Bury
|
Derby County
|
1904
|
Manchester City
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
1905
|
Aston Villa
|
Newcastle United
|
1906
|
Everton
|
Newcastle United
|
1907
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Everton
|
1908
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
Newcastle United
|
1909
|
Manchester United
|
Bristol City
|
1910
|
Newcastle United
|
Barnsley
|
1911
|
Bradford City
|
Newcastle United
|
1912
|
Barnsley
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1913
|
Aston Villa
|
Sunderland
|
1914
|
Burnley
|
Liverpool
|
1915
|
Sheffield United
|
Chelsea
|
1920
|
Aston Villa
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1921
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1922
|
Huddersfield Town
|
Preston North End
|
1923
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
West Ham United
|
1924
|
Newcastle United
|
Aston Villa
|
1925
|
Sheffield United
|
Cardiff City
|
1926
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Manchester City
|
1927
|
Cardiff City
|
Arsenal
|
1928
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1929
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Portsmouth
|
1930
|
Arsenal
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1931
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Birmingham City
|
1932
|
Newcastle United
|
Arsenal
|
1933
|
Everton
|
Manchester City
|
1934
|
Manchester City
|
Portsmouth
|
1935
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
1936
|
Arsenal
|
Sheffield United
|
1937
|
Sunderland
|
Preston North End
|
1938
|
Preston North End
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1939
|
Portsmouth
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
1946
|
Derby County
|
Charlton Athletic
|
1947
|
Charlton Athletic
|
Burnley
|
1948
|
Manchester United
|
Blackpool
|
1949
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
Leicester City
|
1950
|
Arsenal
|
Liverpool
|
1951
|
Newcastle United
|
Blackpool
|
1952
|
Newcastle United
|
Arsenal
|
1953
|
Blackpool
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
1954
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Preston North End
|
1955
|
Newcastle United
|
Manchester City
|
1956
|
Manchester City
|
Birmingham City
|
1957
|
Aston Villa
|
Manchester United
|
1958
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Manchester United
|
1959
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Luton Town
|
1960
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1961
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Leicester City
|
1962
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Burnley
|
1963
|
Manchester United
|
Leicester City
|
1964
|
West Ham United
|
Preston North End
|
1965
|
Liverpool
|
Leeds United
|
1966
|
Everton
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
1967
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Chelsea
|
1968
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Everton
|
1969
|
Manchester City
|
Leicester City
|
1970
|
Chelsea
|
Leeds United
|
1971
|
Arsenal
|
Liverpool
|
1972
|
Leeds United
|
Arsenal
|
1973
|
Sunderland
|
Leeds United
|
1974
|
Liverpool
|
Newcastle United
|
1975
|
West Ham United
|
Fulham
|
1976
|
Southampton
|
Manchester United
|
1977
|
Manchester United
|
Liverpool
|
1978
|
Ipswich Town
|
Arsenal
|
1979
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester United
|
1980
|
West Ham United
|
Arsenal
|
1981
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Manchester City
|
1982
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
1983
|
Manchester United
|
Brighton and Hove Albion
|
1984
|
Everton
|
Watford
|
1985
|
Manchester United
|
Everton
|
1986
|
Liverpool
|
Everton
|
1987
|
Coventry City
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1988
|
Wimbledon
|
Liverpool
|
1989
|
Liverpool
|
Everton
|
1990
|
Manchester United
|
Crystal Palace
|
1991
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1992
|
Liverpool
|
Sunderland
|
1993
|
Arsenal
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
1994
|
Manchester United
|
Chelsea
|
1995
|
Everton
|
Manchester United
|
1996
|
Manchester United
|
Liverpool
|
1997
|
Chelsea
|
Middlesbrough
|
1998
|
Arsenal
|
Newcastle United
|
1999
|
Manchester United
|
Newcastle United
|
2000
|
Chelsea
|
Aston Villa
|
2001
|
Liverpool
|
Arsenal
|
2002
|
Arsenal
|
Chelsea
|
2003
|
Arsenal
|
Southampton
|
2004
|
Manchester United
|
Millwall
|
2005
|
Arsenal
|
Manchester United
|
2006
|
Liverpool
|
West Ham United
|
2007
|
Chelsea
|
Manchester United
|
2008
|
Portsmouth
|
Cardiff City
|
2009
|
Chelsea
|
Everton
|
2010
|
Chelsea
|
Portsmouth
|
2011
|
Manchester City
|
Stoke City
|
2012
|
Chelsea
|
Liverpool
|
2013
|
Wigan Athletic
|
Manchester City
|
2014
|
Arsenal
|
Hull City
|
2015
|
Arsenal
|
Aston Villa
|
2016
|
Manchester United
|
Crystal Palace
|
2017
|
Arsenal
|
Chelsea
|
2018
|
Chelsea
|
Manchester United
|
2019
|
Manchester City
|
Watford
|
2020
|
Arsenal
|
Chelsea
|
2021
|
Leicester City
|
Chelsea
|
2022
|
Liverpool
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
Manchester City
|
Manchester United
Clubs with Most FA Cup Titles
When Herbert Chapman joined Arsenal in 1925, he warned a club still waiting for its first major trophy that it would take five years for silverware to arrive. Right on schedule, the Gunners won the first of their record-breaking 14 FA Cup titles in 1930. Alex James opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, the side that Chapman had left to transform Arsenal. Six decades later, Arsene Wenger played the role of the north London revolutionary, steering the Gunners to an unprecedented seven FA Cups.
Manchester City are some way off the pace with seven domestic crowns in the club's entire history despite their recent dominance in English football. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all won the historic title eight times and sit joint-third for most triumphs.
|
Most Successful Teams in FA Cup History
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Titles
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
14
|
2
|
Manchester United
|
12
|
3
|
Liverpool
|
8
|
Chelsea
|
8
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
8
|
6
|
Manchester City
|
7
|
Aston Villa
|
7
|
Newcastle United
|
6
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
6
|
10
|
Everton
|
5
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
5
|
Wanderers
|
5
|
13
|
Wolves
|
4
|
Sheffield United
|
4
|
Bolton
|
4
|
16
|
West Ham United
|
3
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
3
|
18
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2
|
Sunderland
|
2
|
Preston North End
|
2
|
Portsmouth
|
2
|
Bury
|
2
|
Old Etonians
|
2
|
24
|
Bradford City
|
1
|
Barnsley
|
1
|
Blackburn Olympic
|
1
|
Blackpool
|
1
|
Burnley
|
1
|
Cardiff City
|
1
|
Charlton Athletic
|
1
|
Clapham Rovers
|
1
|
Coventry City
|
1
|
Derby County
|
1
|
Huddersfield Town
|
1
|
Ipswich Town
|
1
|
Leeds United
|
1
|
Leicester City
|
1
|
Notts County
|
1
|
Old Carthusians
|
1
|
Oxford University
|
1
|
Royal Engineers
|
1
|
Southampton
|
1
|
Wigan Athletic
|
1
|
Wimbledon
|
1
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When Tottenham Hotspur won their eighth FA Cup title in 1991, they were the most successful team in the competition's history. Spurs have not won the famous trophy since, while local rivals Arsenal have lifted it nine more times.
Clubs with Most FA Cup Final Appearances
Arsenal, unsurprisingly, have appeared in the FA Cup final a whopping 21 times, though, as have 12-time winners of the competition Manchester United. The Red Devils only appeared in one FA Cup showpiece before the Second World War - winning the tournament in 1909 against Bristol City - but have been provided a reliable presence in the subsequent years, particularly during Sir Alex Ferguson's historically successful spell.
Next in line is Chelsea, who have appeared at the sharp end of the tournament on 16 occasions. The Blues have been a fixture of most FA Cup finals at the new Wembley Stadium since the venue was unveiled in 2007 but with mixed success. Chelsea reached three consecutive showpieces between 2020 and 2022 and proceeded to lose each game.
Liverpool have elbowed their way into 15 FA Cup finals, most of which came during the club's golden era under the stewardship of Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish. The club visited Wembley so frequently that fans impishly dubbed the London stadium 'Anfield South'.
|
Clubs with Most FA Cup Final Appearances
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Finals
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
21
|
Manchester United
|
21
|
3
|
Chelsea
|
16
|
4
|
Liverpool
|
15
|
5
|
Newcastle United
|
13
|
Everton
|
13
|
7
|
Manchester City
|
12
|
8
|
Aston Villa
|
11
|
9
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
10
|
10
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
9
|
11
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
8
|
Wolves
|
8
|
13
|
Bolton
|
7
|
Preston North End
|
7
|
15
|
Sheffield United
|
6
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
6
|
Old Etonians
|
6
|
18
|
Wanderers
|
5
|
West Ham United
|
5
|
Portsmouth
|
5
|
Huddersfield Town
|
5
|
Leicester City
|
5
|
23
|
Sunderland
|
4
|
Oxford University
|
4
|
Royal Engineers
|
4
|
Derby County
|
4
|
Leeds United
|
4
|
Southampton
|
4
|
29
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3
|
Burnley
|
3
|
Cardiff City
|
3
|
Blackpool
|
3
|
33
|
Bury
|
2
|
Clapham Rovers
|
2
|
Notts County
|
2
|
Barnsley
|
2
|
Charlton Athletic
|
2
|
Queen's Park
|
2
|
Birmingham City
|
2
|
Crystal Palace
|
2
|
Watford
|
2
|
42
|
Old Carthusians
|
1
|
Blackburn Olympic
|
1
|
Bradford City
|
1
|
Ipswich Town
|
1
|
Coventry City
|
1
|
Wimbledon
|
1
|
Wigan Athletic
|
1
|
Bristol City
|
1
|
Luton Town
|
1
|
Fulham
|
1
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
1
|
Brighton and Hove Albion
|
1
|
Middlesbrough
|
1
|
Millwall
|
1
|
Stoke City
|
1
|
Hull City
|
1
Players with Most FA Cups
No player has won more FA Cups than Ashley Cole. The former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back won four with the former and three with the latter, taking his total titles to seven, two more than any other player. The Premier League Hall of Fame inductee, for a time, was considered the best left-back in the world and is arguably the greatest full-back England has ever produced.
I'm very proud of it now - for sure, it'll be broken by someone, but hopefully it can stand for another hundred years before that happens!
Ray Parlour won the FA Cup four times with Arsenal but predicted that his young teammate would break the individual record as early as 2005. Cole's personal haul could have been even higher had it not been for a defeat to Liverpool in the 2001 FA Cup final. The Gunners had taken the lead at the Millennium Stadium and led with 10 minutes to play before Michael Owen scored a quick-fire brace to win the game.
|
Most Successful Players in FA Cup History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Titles
|
1
|
Ashley Cole
|
7
|
2
|
Petr Cech
|
5
|
John Terry
|
5
|
Patrick Vieira
|
5
|
5
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
4
|
Clayton Blackmore
|
4
|
Sol Campbell
|
4
|
Didier Drogba
|
4
|
Paulo Ferriera
|
4
|
Ryan Giggs
|
4
|
Olivier Giroud
|
4
|
Mark Hughes
|
4
|
Salomon Kalou
|
4
|
Roy Keane
|
4
|
Martin Keown
|
4
|
Lauren
|
4
|
Frank Lampard
|
4
|
John Obi Mikel
|
4
|
Gary Neville
|
4
|
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|
4
|
Mesut Ozil
|
4
|
Ray Parlour
|
4
|
David Seaman
|
4
|
Paul Scholes
|
4
|
Stuart Taylor
|
4