Highlights The FA Cup has been England's primary cup competition since its inception in 1871.

The knockout tournament has a long and illustrious history as the oldest cup competition in world football.

Arsenal are the most successful side in FA Cup history, while a former Gunner is the most decorated player of the tournament.

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in the world, having first formed in 1871. The tournament's format allows clubs from non-league to enter which can sometimes result in massive upsets, with Lincoln City the prime example of that in 2017.

The Imps became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals after defeating top-flight opponents Burnley in the fifth round. Arsenal ultimately put an end to their remarkable run and went on to win the competition later that year.

The north Londoners have a great affection for the FA Cup and have won it a record 14 times. After dusting off the history books, here's everything you need to know about the competition's long list of winners.

FA Cup Winners List

Since the FA Cup's formation in 1871, 44 different teams have won the competition, but no side can match Arsenal's phenomenal record of 14 titles. Although, Manchester United aren't too far behind with 12. The Red Devils had the chance to claim a 13th title in 2023 but suffered defeat to Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan put the Citizens 1-0 up within 12 seconds, paving the way for a 2-1 win in one of the few FA Cup finals that has been a derby.

The two rivals were paired against each other for the 2024 to produce a rare repeat showpiece. Not since 1885 had the same two clubs faced off in consecutive FA Cup finals - Blackburn Rovers defeated Scottish side Queens Park twice on the spin before the English Football League pyramid had even been invented.

The first FA Cup final was contested between Wanderers and Royal Engineers in 1872 before the permanent crossbar had been introduced. Morton Peto Betts, playing under the fake name AH Chequers, scored the only goal of the game for Wanderers against an Engineers side that had been reduced to 10 fit players inside the opening exchanges after Lieutenant Cresswell broke his collarbone.

FA Cup Winners List Year Winner Runner-up 1872 Wanderers Royal Engineers 1873 Wanderers Oxford University 1874 Oxford University Royal Engineers 1875 Royal Engineers Old Etonians 1876 Wanderers Old Etonians 1877 Wanderers Oxford University 1878 Wanderers Royal Engineers 1879 Old Etonians Clapham Rovers 1880 Clapham Rovers Oxford University 1881 Old Carthusians Old Etonians 1882 Old Etonians Blackburn Rovers 1883 Blackburn Olympic Old Etonians 1884 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 1885 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 1886 Blackburn Rovers West Bromwich Albion 1887 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 1888 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 1889 Preston North End Wolverhampton Wanderers 1890 Blackburn Rovers Sheffield Wednesday 1891 Blackburn Rovers Notts County 1892 West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa 1893 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 1894 Notts County Bolton Wanderers 1895 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 1896 Sheffield Wednesday Wolverhampton Wanderers 1897 Aston Villa Everton 1898 Nottingham Forest Derby County 1899 Sheffield United Derby County 1900 Bury Southampton 1901 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 1902 Sheffield United Southampton 1903 Bury Derby County 1904 Manchester City Bolton Wanderers 1905 Aston Villa Newcastle United 1906 Everton Newcastle United 1907 Sheffield Wednesday Everton 1908 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 1909 Manchester United Bristol City 1910 Newcastle United Barnsley 1911 Bradford City Newcastle United 1912 Barnsley West Bromwich Albion 1913 Aston Villa Sunderland 1914 Burnley Liverpool 1915 Sheffield United Chelsea 1920 Aston Villa Huddersfield Town 1921 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 1922 Huddersfield Town Preston North End 1923 Bolton Wanderers West Ham United 1924 Newcastle United Aston Villa 1925 Sheffield United Cardiff City 1926 Bolton Wanderers Manchester City 1927 Cardiff City Arsenal 1928 Blackburn Rovers Huddersfield Town 1929 Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth 1930 Arsenal Huddersfield Town 1931 West Bromwich Albion Birmingham City 1932 Newcastle United Arsenal 1933 Everton Manchester City 1934 Manchester City Portsmouth 1935 Sheffield Wednesday West Bromwich Albion 1936 Arsenal Sheffield United 1937 Sunderland Preston North End 1938 Preston North End Huddersfield Town 1939 Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 1946 Derby County Charlton Athletic 1947 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1948 Manchester United Blackpool 1949 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 1950 Arsenal Liverpool 1951 Newcastle United Blackpool 1952 Newcastle United Arsenal 1953 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 1954 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 1955 Newcastle United Manchester City 1956 Manchester City Birmingham City 1957 Aston Villa Manchester United 1958 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 1959 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 1960 Wolverhampton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers 1961 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 1962 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 1963 Manchester United Leicester City 1964 West Ham United Preston North End 1965 Liverpool Leeds United 1966 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 1967 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 1968 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1969 Manchester City Leicester City 1970 Chelsea Leeds United 1971 Arsenal Liverpool 1972 Leeds United Arsenal 1973 Sunderland Leeds United 1974 Liverpool Newcastle United 1975 West Ham United Fulham 1976 Southampton Manchester United 1977 Manchester United Liverpool 1978 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1979 Arsenal Manchester United 1980 West Ham United Arsenal 1981 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 1982 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1983 Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion 1984 Everton Watford 1985 Manchester United Everton 1986 Liverpool Everton 1987 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 1988 Wimbledon Liverpool 1989 Liverpool Everton 1990 Manchester United Crystal Palace 1991 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 1992 Liverpool Sunderland 1993 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 1994 Manchester United Chelsea 1995 Everton Manchester United 1996 Manchester United Liverpool 1997 Chelsea Middlesbrough 1998 Arsenal Newcastle United 1999 Manchester United Newcastle United 2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 2001 Liverpool Arsenal 2002 Arsenal Chelsea 2003 Arsenal Southampton 2004 Manchester United Millwall 2005 Arsenal Manchester United 2006 Liverpool West Ham United 2007 Chelsea Manchester United 2008 Portsmouth Cardiff City 2009 Chelsea Everton 2010 Chelsea Portsmouth 2011 Manchester City Stoke City 2012 Chelsea Liverpool 2013 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 2014 Arsenal Hull City 2015 Arsenal Aston Villa 2016 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2018 Chelsea Manchester United 2019 Manchester City Watford 2020 Arsenal Chelsea 2021 Leicester City Chelsea 2022 Liverpool Chelsea 2023 Manchester City Manchester United

Clubs with Most FA Cup Titles

When Herbert Chapman joined Arsenal in 1925, he warned a club still waiting for its first major trophy that it would take five years for silverware to arrive. Right on schedule, the Gunners won the first of their record-breaking 14 FA Cup titles in 1930. Alex James opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, the side that Chapman had left to transform Arsenal. Six decades later, Arsene Wenger played the role of the north London revolutionary, steering the Gunners to an unprecedented seven FA Cups.

Manchester City are some way off the pace with seven domestic crowns in the club's entire history despite their recent dominance in English football. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all won the historic title eight times and sit joint-third for most triumphs.

Most Successful Teams in FA Cup History Rank Team Titles 1 Arsenal 14 2 Manchester United 12 3 Liverpool 8 Chelsea 8 Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 Manchester City 7 Aston Villa 7 Newcastle United 6 Blackburn Rovers 6 10 Everton 5 West Bromwich Albion 5 Wanderers 5 13 Wolves 4 Sheffield United 4 Bolton 4 16 West Ham United 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3 18 Nottingham Forest 2 Sunderland 2 Preston North End 2 Portsmouth 2 Bury 2 Old Etonians 2 24 Bradford City 1 Barnsley 1 Blackburn Olympic 1 Blackpool 1 Burnley 1 Cardiff City 1 Charlton Athletic 1 Clapham Rovers 1 Coventry City 1 Derby County 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Ipswich Town 1 Leeds United 1 Leicester City 1 Notts County 1 Old Carthusians 1 Oxford University 1 Royal Engineers 1 Southampton 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Wimbledon 1

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When Tottenham Hotspur won their eighth FA Cup title in 1991, they were the most successful team in the competition's history. Spurs have not won the famous trophy since, while local rivals Arsenal have lifted it nine more times.

Clubs with Most FA Cup Final Appearances

Arsenal, unsurprisingly, have appeared in the FA Cup final a whopping 21 times, though, as have 12-time winners of the competition Manchester United. The Red Devils only appeared in one FA Cup showpiece before the Second World War - winning the tournament in 1909 against Bristol City - but have been provided a reliable presence in the subsequent years, particularly during Sir Alex Ferguson's historically successful spell.

Next in line is Chelsea, who have appeared at the sharp end of the tournament on 16 occasions. The Blues have been a fixture of most FA Cup finals at the new Wembley Stadium since the venue was unveiled in 2007 but with mixed success. Chelsea reached three consecutive showpieces between 2020 and 2022 and proceeded to lose each game.

Liverpool have elbowed their way into 15 FA Cup finals, most of which came during the club's golden era under the stewardship of Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish. The club visited Wembley so frequently that fans impishly dubbed the London stadium 'Anfield South'.

Clubs with Most FA Cup Final Appearances Rank Team Finals 1 Arsenal 21 Manchester United 21 3 Chelsea 16 4 Liverpool 15 5 Newcastle United 13 Everton 13 7 Manchester City 12 8 Aston Villa 11 9 West Bromwich Albion 10 10 Tottenham Hotspur 9 11 Blackburn Rovers 8 Wolves 8 13 Bolton 7 Preston North End 7 15 Sheffield United 6 Sheffield Wednesday 6 Old Etonians 6 18 Wanderers 5 West Ham United 5 Portsmouth 5 Huddersfield Town 5 Leicester City 5 23 Sunderland 4 Oxford University 4 Royal Engineers 4 Derby County 4 Leeds United 4 Southampton 4 29 Nottingham Forest 3 Burnley 3 Cardiff City 3 Blackpool 3 33 Bury 2 Clapham Rovers 2 Notts County 2 Barnsley 2 Charlton Athletic 2 Queen's Park 2 Birmingham City 2 Crystal Palace 2 Watford 2 42 Old Carthusians 1 Blackburn Olympic 1 Bradford City 1 Ipswich Town 1 Coventry City 1 Wimbledon 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Bristol City 1 Luton Town 1 Fulham 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Middlesbrough 1 Millwall 1 Stoke City 1 Hull City 1

Players with Most FA Cups

No player has won more FA Cups than Ashley Cole. The former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back won four with the former and three with the latter, taking his total titles to seven, two more than any other player. The Premier League Hall of Fame inductee, for a time, was considered the best left-back in the world and is arguably the greatest full-back England has ever produced.

I'm very proud of it now - for sure, it'll be broken by someone, but hopefully it can stand for another hundred years before that happens!

Ray Parlour won the FA Cup four times with Arsenal but predicted that his young teammate would break the individual record as early as 2005. Cole's personal haul could have been even higher had it not been for a defeat to Liverpool in the 2001 FA Cup final. The Gunners had taken the lead at the Millennium Stadium and led with 10 minutes to play before Michael Owen scored a quick-fire brace to win the game.