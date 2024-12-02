Football's oldest domestic cup competition is set to ramp up at the turn of the year, with all 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship set to enter the FA Cup third round. Defending champions Manchester United will be looking to make their third consecutive final, as are local rivals Manchester City.

With the third round ties scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 11th, we now know some of the mouthwatering ties that fans have to look forward to, including some real David vs Goliath clashes that truly capture the spirit and essence of what makes the FA Cup so special.

FA Cup Third Round Draw

Southampton

vs

Swansea City

Arsenal

vs

Manchester United

Exeter City

vs

Oxford United

Leyton Orient

vs

Derby County

Reading

vs

Burnley

Aston Villa

vs

West Ham United

Norwich City

vs

Brighton

Manchester City

vs

Salford City

Millwall

vs

Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool

vs

Accrington Stanley

Bristol City

vs

Wolves

Preston North End

vs

Charlton Athletic

Chelsea

vs

Morecambe

Middlesbrough

vs

Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth

vs

West Brom

Mansfield Town

vs

Wigan Athletic

Tamworth

vs

Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City

vs

Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland

vs

Stoke City

Leicester City

vs

Queens Park Rangers

Brentford

vs

Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City

vs

Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United

vs

Bromley

Everton

vs

Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers

vs

Portsmouth

Birmingham City

vs

Lincoln City

Leeds United

vs

Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest

vs

Luton Town

Sheffield United

vs

Cardiff City

Ipswich Town

vs

Bristol Rovers

Fulham

vs

Watford

Crystal Palace

vs

Stockport County

Arsenal to Host Manchester United

The two non-league clubs in the draw have received some truly exciting ties

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez lifts the FA Cup in 2024.
Photo courtesy of Reuters.

While there are some intriguing games in store, the tie of the round undoubtedly takes place at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will host last season's winners Manchester United. The two clubs have won the competition more than anyone else, but one of them will fall at the first hurdle this term.

There could also be some fireworks in store on the other side of Manchester, as last season's runners-up Manchester City welcome Salford City to the Etihad. The League Two side are co-owned by stars of the famous United Class of '92. Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Accrington Stanley at home, while Morecambe will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

The two non-league sides remaining in the competition have been handed some exciting draws. The lowest-ranked team, Tamworth, will host Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, while Harrogate Town will travel to Elland Road to face 1972 winners Leeds United.

Other notable ties include Brentford taking on Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, Aston Villa facing West Ham in an all-Premier League encounter, and Newcastle going up against League Two outfit Bromley.