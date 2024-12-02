Football's oldest domestic cup competition is set to ramp up at the turn of the year, with all 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship set to enter the FA Cup third round. Defending champions Manchester United will be looking to make their third consecutive final, as are local rivals Manchester City.

With the third round ties scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 11th, we now know some of the mouthwatering ties that fans have to look forward to, including some real David vs Goliath clashes that truly capture the spirit and essence of what makes the FA Cup so special.

FA Cup Third Round Draw Southampton vs Swansea City Arsenal vs Manchester United Exeter City vs Oxford United Leyton Orient vs Derby County Reading vs Burnley Aston Villa vs West Ham United Norwich City vs Brighton Manchester City vs Salford City Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Bristol City vs Wolves Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic Chelsea vs Morecambe Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Bournemouth vs West Brom Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers Sunderland vs Stoke City Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Newcastle United vs Bromley Everton vs Peterborough United Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth Birmingham City vs Lincoln City Leeds United vs Harrogate Town Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers Fulham vs Watford Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Arsenal to Host Manchester United

The two non-league clubs in the draw have received some truly exciting ties

While there are some intriguing games in store, the tie of the round undoubtedly takes place at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will host last season's winners Manchester United. The two clubs have won the competition more than anyone else, but one of them will fall at the first hurdle this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won eight out of their 16 FA Cup meetings with Arsenal, with the Gunners winning six.

There could also be some fireworks in store on the other side of Manchester, as last season's runners-up Manchester City welcome Salford City to the Etihad. The League Two side are co-owned by stars of the famous United Class of '92. Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Accrington Stanley at home, while Morecambe will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

The two non-league sides remaining in the competition have been handed some exciting draws. The lowest-ranked team, Tamworth, will host Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, while Harrogate Town will travel to Elland Road to face 1972 winners Leeds United.

Other notable ties include Brentford taking on Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, Aston Villa facing West Ham in an all-Premier League encounter, and Newcastle going up against League Two outfit Bromley.