Football's oldest domestic cup competition is set to ramp up at the turn of the year, with all 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship set to enter the FA Cup third round. Defending champions Manchester United will be looking to make their third consecutive final, as are local rivals Manchester City.
With the third round ties scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 11th, we now know some of the mouthwatering ties that fans have to look forward to, including some real David vs Goliath clashes that truly capture the spirit and essence of what makes the FA Cup so special.
|
FA Cup Third Round Draw
|
Southampton
|
vs
|
Swansea City
|
Arsenal
|
vs
|
Manchester United
|
Exeter City
|
vs
|
Oxford United
|
Leyton Orient
|
vs
|
Derby County
|
Reading
|
vs
|
Burnley
|
Aston Villa
|
vs
|
West Ham United
|
Norwich City
|
vs
|
Brighton
|
Manchester City
|
vs
|
Salford City
|
Millwall
|
vs
|
Dagenham & Redbridge
|
Liverpool
|
vs
|
Accrington Stanley
|
Bristol City
|
vs
|
Wolves
|
Preston North End
|
vs
|
Charlton Athletic
|
Chelsea
|
vs
|
Morecambe
|
Middlesbrough
|
vs
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Bournemouth
|
vs
|
West Brom
|
Mansfield Town
|
vs
|
Wigan Athletic
|
Tamworth
|
vs
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Hull City
|
vs
|
Doncaster Rovers
|
Sunderland
|
vs
|
Stoke City
|
Leicester City
|
vs
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
Brentford
|
vs
|
Plymouth Argyle
|
Coventry City
|
vs
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Newcastle United
|
vs
|
Bromley
|
Everton
|
vs
|
Peterborough United
|
Wycombe Wanderers
|
vs
|
Portsmouth
|
Birmingham City
|
vs
|
Lincoln City
|
Leeds United
|
vs
|
Harrogate Town
|
Nottingham Forest
|
vs
|
Luton Town
|
Sheffield United
|
vs
|
Cardiff City
|
Ipswich Town
|
vs
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Fulham
|
vs
|
Watford
|
Crystal Palace
|
vs
|
Stockport County
Arsenal to Host Manchester United
The two non-league clubs in the draw have received some truly exciting ties
While there are some intriguing games in store, the tie of the round undoubtedly takes place at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will host last season's winners Manchester United. The two clubs have won the competition more than anyone else, but one of them will fall at the first hurdle this term.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won eight out of their 16 FA Cup meetings with Arsenal, with the Gunners winning six.
There could also be some fireworks in store on the other side of Manchester, as last season's runners-up Manchester City welcome Salford City to the Etihad. The League Two side are co-owned by stars of the famous United Class of '92. Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Accrington Stanley at home, while Morecambe will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.
The two non-league sides remaining in the competition have been handed some exciting draws. The lowest-ranked team, Tamworth, will host Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham, while Harrogate Town will travel to Elland Road to face 1972 winners Leeds United.
Other notable ties include Brentford taking on Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle, Aston Villa facing West Ham in an all-Premier League encounter, and Newcastle going up against League Two outfit Bromley.