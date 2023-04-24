Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has detailed how he cheekily gave his side the upper hand in their FA Cup semi-final tie against Roberto de Zerbi’s Brighton.

The encounter was taken to the distance and eventually decided in a penalty shootout that finished 7-6 in favour of the Old Trafford-based outfit.

Sweden international Victor Lindelöf was the player to place the final nail in Brighton’s coffin as he calmly slotted United’s seventh in the top right-hand corner.

Just before, Weghorst dispatched his penalty in fine fashion before handing the ball to Solly March who was approaching the penalty spot.

A quick exchange of words and a kiss of the ball from Weghorst, and then he just coolly wheeled away to join his United teammates on the halfway line.

March, full of nerves, then ballooned his effort from 12 yards over the bar which opened the door for Lindelöf to send the Red Devils to their first FA Cup final in five years.

Now, for the first time in history, the two mammoths of Manchester will go toe-to-toe in a cup final, but only one can come out as victors.

What did Wout Weghorst say post-match?

With the thrill of another final still running through his veins, Weghorst reflected on his interaction with March and how he felt in the dreaded moment of taking a penalty.

“I already said to do it before we started, to some of our guys but nobody did it. I scored, saw the ball and tried to get a few advantages to maybe help us win it.

“I walked to him and said some things but at the end, I went to him because I felt sorry because that was the one that missed. I just tried everything, and normally it doesn’t make a difference, but maybe it did.”

We have seen penalty shootouts get the better of some of football’s greats, but the former Burnley and Wolfsburg striker said he felt “relaxed”.

“There is pressure, you feel the tension and the moment I walked up to the spot I was quite relaxed and confident. I chose my corner and went for it.” he added.

To top off his participation in the dark arts, the on-loan striker opted for an unorthodox celebration by sprinting over to the United supporters to perform a knee slide.

You can doubt his ability, but you can’t doubt his passion for the club.

Does Wout Weghorst have a future at Manchester United?

Initially arriving as a backup choice to Anthony Martial, Weghorst found himself thrown in the deep end as the Frenchman’s injury record has continued to prolong.

His game time has now become scarcer as Martial has returned to proceedings but has played his part 24 times for the English outfit this season.

Just two goals have come in that sequence, however, meaning Erik ten Hag will be expected to enter the market looking for a long-term goal-hungry striker.

While goals have not been his forte, the towering Dutchman has been lauded for his work ethic and given his team another layer of possibility.

Whether the 30-year-old will remain in Manchester as a sporadic squad member remains unseen, but he will certainly look back fondly on his time donning United colours.