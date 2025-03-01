Following Crystal Palace's 3-1 FA Cup fifth-round victory over Millwall on Saturday, the post-match discourse has been overshadowed by controversy, with the bad far outweighing the good. Reports confirm that homophobic chants are under investigation, while disturbing songs wishing for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s death appear to be going unchecked by the FA.

A section of the away supporters were heard chanting "Chelsea rent boy" at Palace left-back Ben Chilwell, who is on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season. The FA has launched an investigation into potential breaches of anti-homophobia regulations. Meanwhile, there has been growing outrage over chants of "let him die" directed at Mateta after he suffered a serious head injury following a reckless challenge from goalkeeper Liam Roberts just eight minutes into the match - a foul that resulted in Roberts’ early dismissal.

The French striker required oxygen on the pitch before being stretchered off to applause from the home crowd. Fortunately, it has since been confirmed that the 27-year-old is in stable condition, with Mateta himself sharing a social media update to reassure fans. However, attention has now shifted to the troubling response from sections of the Millwall fanbase, raising further concerns over the atmosphere surrounding the game.

Why the FA is Not Investigating Mateta Chants

A section of Millwall supporters further tainted a big occasion in south London

Standard Sport has reported that those chants in the direction of a downed Mateta will not be probed as they are deemed to have not breached regulations – unlike the homophobic songs directed at Chilwell. Millwall and Crystal Palace were approached for comment. Meanwhile, the Football Association declined to comment.

Also asked for a comment after the game, Millwall manager Alex Neil said: "I’m not in control of what people say ... I think the club will make a statement on that. I don’t think it’s my place to comment on that."

"I can’t comment. I didn’t hear. I was hearing certain things, but the problem I’ve got is I’m getting pelters from people behind me, there’s things going on, I’m trying to reorganise my team, I’ve just lost a player. The last thing I’m doing is trying to pay attention to what fans on the other side of the pitch are singing. So, with the greatest respect, it’s not something I can pass comment on."

The distasteful chants are just one of many incidents that overshadowed what was supposed to be a great occasion on the southern side of the River Thames. Videos swirling around social media also show fights breaking out between both sets of fans before a ball had even been kicked, while homophobic chants aimed at Chilwell are being investigated.