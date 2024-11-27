David Coote, the suspended Premier League referee, is at the front and centre of a Football Association (FA) gambling investigation after it has emerged that he allegedly discussed showing a yellow card before taking charge of a Championship encounter back in 2019.

Obtained by The Sun, Coote had exchanged texts with a friend in which it was suggested that Ezgjan Alioski would be booked during Leeds United’s contest with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

In a match that ended 1-0 in favour of the former, left-back Alioski – who is now without a club after departing Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024 – was rightfully booked in the 17th minute for a late challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Coote has dished out 439 yellows and 13 red cards across his 112-game refereeing career in the Premier League.

West Brom delivered an overzealous ball into the box as it trundled towards the far byline. Alioski – who also scored the only goal of the affair – attempted to collect possession but, instead, slid in to foul Darnell Furlong. Watch the challenge below:

Coote, 42, allegedly messaged a friend after the full-time whistle: “What a day yesterday. I hope you backed as discussed.”

Before the ball was even kicked, Coote was reportedly boasting about the fact that he was taking charge of Leeds’ fixture to someone who is allegedly a member of the Elland Road faithful. Here’s how The Sun claim the exchange of messages played out:

“Coote: Yeah really good I’ve got Leeds tomorrow. Friend: “Ooh big game. We still on for what we discussed (Alioski). Maybe I could join you if so. Coote: Haha don’t know what you mean. Friend: Haha well I’m off to back it in the morning so don’t let me down.”

While the FA have insisted that they are investigating the “very serious allegation as a matter of urgency”, Coote has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that nothing improper took place ahead of Leeds’ meeting with West Brom. Per The Sun's report, he said:

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field. “I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

Earlier this month, footage of Coote’s foul-mouthed comments about Liverpool and their then-manager Jurgen Klopp emerged. He called the club’s performance ‘s***’ before labelling the ‘arrogant’ German as a ‘c***t’.

As a result, he was suspended from all duties with immediate effect before a second video – one of him appearing to snort a white powder during Euro 2024 – came to light with UEFA then quick to suspend the 42-year-old from his role.