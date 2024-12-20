The Football Association (FA) have been tipped to launch an investigation into Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in their League Cup quarter-final on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s men secured a spot in the competition’s semi-finals against Premier League behemoths Liverpool after a memorable seven-goal thriller over Ruben Amorim and his entourage, kick-started by a three-goal lead after 54 minutes.

The Red Devils, thanks to a calamitous performance by Fraser Forster, were gifted two second-half goals as they gained momentum on away soil. Son Heung-min’s corner-turned-shot took the sting out of their dominance before Jonny Evans nodded home a consolation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham last won the League Cup in 2008 after defeating London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

In what was a dreary night in terms of action, Son’s moment of brilliance caught the entire stadium – including Red Devils goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League – off guard as the ball crept into the far corner. The Turkey international, however, was adamant that he had been obstructed.

Bayindir, who endured a night to forget in north London, argued his case that Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall – who gave him a little tug on the air as Son’s ball was floated into the danger area – had fouled him.

As the home fans basked in the glory, several replays of the goal were shown throughout the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which led to plenty of Manchester United players surrounding referee John Brookes in disbelief at the decision.

The man in the middle was unable to rely on the support of VAR, which has been highly contested since its inception in the 2019/20 campaign, as it is not in use until the semi-finals onwards in the League Cup.

Speaking to Tottenham News, ex-PGMOL chief Kieth Hackett believes that an investigation will be launched in the aftermath of Spurs’ 4-3 win. He explained that the replay of the incident being shown on screen for all the players to see, but VAR being unable to interject, lead to an 'interesting and unusual' situation after a sea of red shirts complained to Brookes.

“An interesting and unusual incident with regard to the big screen in the stadium tonight,” he admitted. “Manchester United’s players were furious as several replays of the goal scored by Son Heung-min were played.

“The Manchester United players were very unhappy for the video highlight appeared what looked like a foul on Altay Bayindir. Showing the goal from Son Heung-min is standard procedure, but this was a controversial goal.

The 80-year-old continued, “Bayindir had already complained to referee John Brooks that he was fouled by Lucas Bergvall. With the incident replayed, Man United’s Fernandes was yellow carded by referee John Brookes for shouting at him while pointing to the screen.

Hackett, who officiated in the Premier League between 1992 and1994, insisted that Bruno Fernandes may have had a compelling case to protest the decision. Irrespctive of that, he also claimed that the FA will ‘no doubt’ investigate their reaction to Brooke's decision.