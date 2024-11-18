Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-game suspension and a £100,000 fine for his comments about team-mate Son Heung-min.

The Uruguay international was charged by the Football Association (FA) in September over a remark made on a television show, where he joked that he had a shirt from Son "or a cousin of Sonny, they all look the same."

The FA have now announced their decision, imposing a lengthy ban on the Spurs midfielder, who is set to miss a crucial run of Premier League matches after the international break, including fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Bentancur apologised to Son with a public social media post after the incident, and the South Korea international revealed his team-mate almost broke down in tears when they next met.

Spurs are now set to be without their midfielder until Boxing Day, December 26, but he will remain available for European competitions, so can still feature in Ange Postecoglou’s squad for the Europa League fixtures.

Bentancur will miss matches against Manchester City, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Southampton, and Liverpool in the Premier League, and he will also be absent for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on December 19.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Australian tactician this season, missing only one Premier League match due to concussion earlier in the campaign.

Postecoglou will now have to cope without the Uruguayan for an extended period, a significant blow to his hopes of a season turnaround.

Tottenham are currently sitting 10th in the Premier League after 11 games, having collected 16 points from a possible 33.

They most recently suffered a shocking home defeat to Ipswich Town, their fifth loss of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.