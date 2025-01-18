Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has had his say on the FA's decision not to sanction Joshua Zirkzee following his celebration during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Southampton on Thursday. Ruben Amorim's men put on a drab display at Old Trafford, but a 12-minute Amad Diallo hat trick was enough to secure all three points.

Zirkzee was introduced early in the second half and gave the hosts further control of the ball. His intensity and passion were praised by fans, but it almost landed him in trouble when he overstepped the mark while celebrating one of Diallo's goals. Footage showed the Dutchman grabbing his crotch as he turned to the crowd, and rumours of a potential investigation followed.

With it since being confirmed that the 23-year-old would escape punishment, Hackett has claimed the authorities are sending out the wrong message.

Hackett Slams FA's Zirkzee Decision

The former official is worried the Dutchman's actions will be copied at grassroots level

Speaking to Football Insider about the FA's decision, Hackett pulled no punches in making his feelings clear about the fact he felt that the FA were sending out the wrong message by letting Zirkzee's celebration go unpunished. The 80-year-old explained that the celebration could be mimicked by young footballers at grassroots level and claimed it was unacceptable not to sanction the former Bologna star:

"Once again the Football Association deliver the wrong message to football players across the country. Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee’s very crude celebration which frankly was totally unacceptable is NOT going to receive a sanction. "Players at grassroots level have a habit of copying what they see Premier League players do. So when it happens at grassroots level having seen no sanction issued by The FA please advise referees if they sanction or ignore. Come on, you are the gatekeepers of the game and youngsters attending matches should be protected."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to a 2024 report, over 40% of children aged between 5-16 participated in football during the 2022-2023 season.

It has been a whirlwind period for Zirkzee at Old Trafford, with the latest controversy just the tip of the iceberg. The striker hit a new low during his time in English football back in December when he was substituted in the first half during the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

The former Bayern Munich youngster has since responded well to the setback and made a positive impact when he came off the bench to score the winning penalty in United's FA Cup third-round shootout win over Arsenal. This was followed by another impressive cameo against Southampton amid rumours that Zirkzee actually wants to stay and fight for his place at the Theatre of Dreams.

All statistics courtesy of Statista - accurate as of 18/01/2025.