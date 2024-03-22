Highlights The English FA have confirmed that the controversial kit will be worn vs Brazil.

Politicians have expressed their preference for the original England flag design to be used.

Despite public backlash over the flag controversy, the FA stands by the design.

The English FA have released an official statement announcing that they will not be recalling the England kit ahead of this Saturday's friendly against Brazil, despite controversy over the flag on the back of the shirt.

Nike launched the shirt earlier this week ahead of Euro 2024, with it including "a playful update to the cross of St George" which "appears on the collar to unite and inspire". Despite this not being the first time the flag on the shirt has been adapted, certain sections of the public have been left angered by the change.

FA statement confirms kit will be worn at Wembley

With England set to play Brazil tomorrow, the English FA have had to release a statement confirming that the kit will not be recalled. As per the BBC, it read:

"The new England 2024 Home kit has a number of design elements which were meant as a tribute to the 1966 World Cup winning team. "The coloured trim on the cuffs is inspired by the training gear worn by England's 1966 heroes, and the same colours also feature on the design on the back of the collar. It is not the first time that different coloured St George's cross-inspired designs have been used on England shirts. "We are very proud of the red and white St George's cross – the England flag. We understand what it means to our fans, and how it unites and inspires, and it will be displayed prominently at Wembley tomorrow – as it always is – when England play Brazil."

Keir Starmer also gives opinion

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is one of those to have weighed in on the debate. Speaking to reporters (via BBC), Mr Sunak said he "prefers the original" and the national flag is a "source of pride" and identity.

He added: "When it comes to our national flags, we shouldn't mess with them because they're a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they're perfect as they are."

Elsewhere, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told The Sun that the "flag is used by everybody, it is a unifier, it doesn't need to be changed". He continued: "We just need to be proud of it. So I think they should just reconsider this and change it back."

With Gareth Southgate trying to prepare for Euro 2024, this off-field issue may be viewed as an unwelcome distraction. He will no doubt be asked for his opinions on the matter during his next press conference.

The international manager has also been linked with a possible move to Manchester United in the summer, should Erik ten Hag be relieved of his duties at Old Trafford. With that speculation added to the kit drama, it's hardly been an ideal week of preparations for the upcoming Brazil and Belgium friendly matches in the England camp.