The Football Association should hit Liverpool with a points deduction following Jurgen Klopp’s referee claims and antics against Tottenham.

That’s the view of the CEO of Ref Support UK, who believes a touchline ban won’t change the Liverpool manager’s behaviour.

Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having an agenda against his team following Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Spurs at Anfield.

The German coach also accused Tierney of making an ‘unacceptable’ comment after showing him a yellow card.

Klopp was booked by the experienced match official for celebrating Diogo Jota’s winning goal in front of fourth official John Brooks.

However, the PGMOL have denied Klopp’s accusations that Tierney made an inappropriate comment.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side’s fixture with Tottenham Hotspur.

"Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system.

"Having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today’s fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager.

"So, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper."

Ref Support UK CEO: 'Give Liverpool points deduction'

Speaking to the Express, Ref Support UK CEO Martin Cassidy has explained why Liverpool should be slapped with a points deduction.

"Unless the FA start addressing this behaviour with a points deduction it will never change,” he said.

"Giving Liverpool a £30,000 fine is nothing. Start giving them points deductions and watch them shut up and behave.

"We believe that will be one of the silver bullets right across football to address right up from grassroots to the Premier League.

"There have been touchline bans for decades, but it's not getting better, it's getting worse."

On Klopp, Cassidy added: "I don't know how he can justify the actions which he's been doing since his days at Dortmund. I don't accept his argument of passion.

"As a Liverpool fan was Bob Paisley, Kenny Dalglish or Bill Shankly not as passionate as Jurgen Klopp? Of course they were but they didn't display the same behaviour as him."

Difficult season for Klopp and Liverpool

Klopp, who has been in charge of Liverpool since replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2015, has endured a difficult season with the Reds.

His side were expected to seriously challenge for the Premier League title again this term but currently sit fifth in the table, 20 points behind leaders Arsenal, with five games remaining.