Highlights It's reported that the English FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life if the midfielder is found guilty of his betting charges.

The Brazilian is accused of picking up four deliberate bookings in Premier League games since he moved to West Ham in 2022.

Further details of the alleged breaches have emerged, along with the news of a potential lifetime suspension.

The English Football Association reportedly want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as details of the West Ham midfielder's gambling charges have emerged. The Brazil international was charged with four instances of alleged spot-fixing in May after the conclusion of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Those breaches related to four yellow cards the Hammers' playmaker picked up during his time in east London. He has been accused of picking up bookings deliberately on these occasions.

Paqueta was being linked with a blockbuster move to Premier League champions Manchester City after some impressive performances in claret and blue. However, any possibility of this switch is now almost non-existence with the bombshell news of the alleged gambling offences.

Further Details of Paqueta's Charges Emerge

The number of bets placed on Paqueta being booked has been revealed

According to The Sun, a recommendation that Paqueta is banned from football for life if he's found guilty is present on the FA charge sheet. This would mean the Brazilian's career is cut short at just 26 years old, where he would expect to have the better part of a decade ahead of him.

The longest suspension handed out in Premier League history went to Joey Barton. The midfielder was banned for 13 months after being found guilty of breaching betting rules while playing for Burnley. This means Paqueta would be the first-ever player to be handed a lifetime ban while playing for an English top-flight club.

The serious nature of the situation can be understood by new details from The Sun's report. The four alleged deliberate yellow cards are known to have come in games against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth. However, it has been claimed that 60 people put money on the ex-Lyon man to be booked in all or one of those matches.

The stakes in these bets ranged from as little as £7 all the way up to £400, with the overall winnings being worth more than £100,000. Betway, West Ham's shirt sponsor, were the first gambling company to raise their suspicions with a flurry of bets being made on the midfielder to receive a yellow card coming from the island he was born on near Brazil.

What Next For Paqueta

The case will take time to be resolved

It is likely to be a while before the case is resolved as Paqueta remains adamant about his innocence and his lawyers were granted permission for more time to present their defence. With a player's career at stake, all the facts and evidence will need to be taken into consideration.

For West Ham, there is a risk of losing a valuable asset and one of the more talented members of the first-team squad without compensation. The FA are said to still be collecting betting information from Brazil, meaning it will perhaps take even longer. For context, Ivan Toney was suspended six months after initially being charged with gambling offences. The Brentford striker served an eight-month ban at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Paqueta now has a nervous wait to see if he will be able to continue playing football. He is still hoping to represent his nation at the Copa America in the summer.