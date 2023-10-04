Highlights Newcastle United put on a sensational performance in the Champions League, with Fabian Schar's rocket goal sealing a 4-1 victory against PSG.

St James' Park hosted its first Champions League game in 20 years, and Newcastle fans were treated to a wonderful evening of football.

The goal may not have been the cleanest strike, but it was an incredible effort that left Gianluigi Donnarumma powerless to stop it.

Fabian Schar scored an absolute rocket for Newcastle United to cap off a sensational performance from the Magpies in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. The spectacular goal was the cherry on the cake to put the hosts 4-1 up on the night.

Eddie Howe's side came into the game hoping to improve upon their goalless draw against AC Milan to start the competition, while PSG were hoping to build on their victory against Borussia Dortmund. Yet the visitors found themselves outclassed on the night as St James' Park hosted a first Champions League game in 20 years.

Miguel Almiron got Newcastle off to a perfect start, with his goal in the 17th minute sparking wild scenes inside the stadium, before boyhood fans Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff scored either side of half time to put them three up.

Schar scores a screamer to cap off win

Theo Hernandez got one back for the visitors, but it was Schar who made sure of all three points for the north east club with a great strike to cap off a wonderful evening for Newcastle fans. Picking up the ball from just outside the box, the Swiss defender unleashed a first time effort, slipping as he did so.

But despite the slip, Gianluigi Donnarumma was powerless to stop it flying into the top corner of the goal, with Schar wheeling away in delight while Kylian Mbappe could only grimace. The crowd and the Newcastle bench erupted as the ball hit the back of the net, with Howe pictured with an immense smile on his face. By no means the cleanest strike, but a great one nonetheless. Check it out for yourselves below.

Video: Schar's incredible goal for Newcastle

What next for Newcastle?

The Magpies were incredibly impressive on the night, and outclassed their opponents from start to finish. That victory and AC Milan's draw with Dortmund sent them top of Group F, dubbed this year's group of death by many, one point ahead of PSG.

Group F Games Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1. Newcastle 2 1 1 0 +3 4 2. PSG 2 1 0 1 -1 3 3. AC Milan 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Borussia Dortmund 2 0 1 1 -2 1

They face Dortmund next in the competition on Wednesday 25th October, but there are Premier League matches against West Ham United and Crystal Palace before then. They face the former first on Sunday 8th October at 2pm at the London Stadium.