Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been handed the tough task of naming the greatest teammates XI of his career. The Brazil international has lined up alongside many world-class stars while representing the likes of Real Madrid, Monaco, Al-Ittihad and the national team.

Best known for his spell at Anfield from 2018 to 2023, the defensive metronome left out some elite players he's shared a dressing room with, such as Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante. He did have room in his XI for seven players he shared the glory with at Liverpool.

Fabinho Names His Best Teammates

Seven Liverpool heroes make the cut

The back five in his selected XI consists of four current Reds' superstars. Alisson Becker - who has been a club and national teammate - takes his place in between the sticks and Virgil van Dijk sits just in front of the Brazilian shot-stopper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson is the player Fabinho has lined up alongside in the most games throughout his career (203 matches).

The two defenders with the most assists in Premier League history - Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold - make it into the side. The duo were vital in the Champions League and Premier League success the English giants tasted under Jurgen Klopp.

Opposition teams would have a nightmare trying to break down this hypothetical side, as one of the greatest defenders of all time - Thiago Silva - settles in at centre-back alongside Van Dijk. Fabinho selected himself to sit just ahead of the defensive duo, meaning Kante missed out.

The 31-year-old spent the entirety of his time in the Premier League battling with Manchester City for titles. However, one of the citizens' best players, Bernardo Silva, is featured in the midfield. The pair played together at Monaco before securing big-money moves to England. One of the best captains the Premier League has seen, Jordan Henderson, completes a brilliant engine room trio.

A truly frightening frontline sees the eighth top scorer in Premier League history, Mohamed Salah, line up alongside skillful Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Neymar. The latter featured in one of the greatest attacking units in football history with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but this trident would certainly bring as much joy to supporters.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.