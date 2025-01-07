Fabio Cannavaro has revealed the one player that he always feared coming up against on the football pitch. The former centre-back is considered one of the greatest defenders of all-time and there were few forwards he couldn't keep quiet. The Italian is one of just two defenders to win the Ballon d'Or award, receiving the prize in 2006 shortly after he led his country to World Cup glory.

Throughout his career with the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid, Cannavaro was consistently brilliant at the back. Through a combination of pace, stamina and a great intelligence for football, he was a nightmare for strikers. Despite being small in stature, he was also excellent in the air. He could do just about everything. Still, there was one player in particular that he feared playing against over the years and that was Ronaldo.

Cannavaro Feared Playing Ronaldo

The two ultimately became teammates

Via quotes shared by the Telegraph, Cannavaro admitted that he would fear playing against Ronaldo during his career. The Brazilian is regarded as one of the most technically gifted footballers to ever play the game. He was a goalscoring machine during his prime and if it wasn't for injuries, he could have been even better. Speaking about the former striker, Cannavaro said:

"Ronaldo has always, always, been a player who instilled fear in me. He is a player of our generation. Phenomenon."

The two men ultimately became teammates during their time at Real Madrid. The Italian joined Los Blancos in 2006 and remained at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2009. Ronaldo had actually been with Los Blancos for several years before the defender arrived, having joined the team in 2002. They spent just one year playing together before the striker left for AC Milan in 2007. Before they ever teamed up, though, they faced off through multiple showdowns in Serie A. Considering how prolific Ronaldo was during his career, it's no surprise to see Cannavaro admit his fear.

Ronaldo Was a Force

He scored at an incredible rate

Towards the end of his career, injuries really slowed Ronaldo down. Before that, though, he was one of the most lethal strikers on the planet and didn't have any trouble scoring wherever he went. Across spells for the likes of Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and Inter Milan, he dominated across multiple countries and even continents.

For Brazil, he was a machine too. Ronaldo scored 62 goals in 99 appearances for his nation as he helped steer them to two World Cup trophies. With him leading the lines, Brazil were one of the best teams in decades and Ronaldo played a key role in that success. He left a lasting impression on anyone he came up against and would run rings around defenders trying to contain him. Cannavaro was clearly well aware of the trouble he could cause too.

