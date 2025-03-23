Fabio Capello has seen some of the greatest players to ever play football up close and personal across his years in the game. Whether he was lacing up his boots to play against the game's greats or managing them from the dugout, the Italian veteran has seen it all.

The former England manager didn't hesitate at all when asked to name the greatest players in football history, as he gave four names instantly. He even brushed off Cristiano Ronaldo - who is considered the GOAT by some - as not being on the same level as his favourites.

Selecting two players who had already hung up their boots well before the 21st century came around and another pair who will be more familiar to the younger generation of fans, it's hard to argue with the selections Capello made.

Pele