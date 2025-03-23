In 2018, Fabio Capello brought an end to his illustrious career in football which, incorporating his time as a player and manager, spanned 54 years. Best known for his time at Juventus as a midfielder, the Italian is best remembered by many modern fans as a manager and Capello is often regarded as one of Italy’s best-ever managers.

Capello worked predominantly in his native country as a manager, taking charge of AC Milan twice–either side of a stint with Real Madrid, who he also managed twice–Roma and Juventus. After his second spell in the Spanish capital came to an end in 2007, Capello was appointed manager of the England national team, a post he would hold for five years.

After resigning in 2012, Capello would spend three years managing the Russian national side until being sacked in 2015. The Italian’s final club was Jiangsu Suning in China, who he coached for just under a year before retiring from the game entirely.

A Champions League winner, Capello also won nine league titles as a manager (though his two with Juventus would be revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal), a testament to his brilliance as a coach. Unsurprisingly, the Italian worked with some of the greatest to ever play the game, such are the rewards of coaching at the highest level.

Capello once named the best player he had ever coached, with an extensive list of options to choose from. The name he settled on, then, was hardly the least expected answer.

Capello Praised Ronaldo

Brazilian was the best that the manager worked with

Back in 2017, Fabio Capello revealed that Ronaldo was the best player he coached when speaking to Sky Calcio Club as per SI. Ronaldo had an illustrious career as a striker, turning out for Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan as well as Real Madrid. Ronaldo was a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, in spite of his career being ravaged by fitness problems.

Ronaldo Stats at Real Madrid Appearances 177 Goals 104 Assists 34 Honours Won 1x La Liga

1x Supercopa de Espana

1x Intercontinental Cup

By the time he retired in 2011, Ronaldo had established himself as one of football’s greatest strikers in history. This is something that Capello believes too, despite the fact that the Brazilian found minutes hard to come by under the Italian’s management. Capello said:

“Ronaldo (was the best). Despite the fact I had to send him away to win the league with Real Madrid. He weighed 96 kilograms. I asked him how much he weighed when he won the World Cup in Japan and Korea and he said 84. So, I asked him if he could get down to at least 88.”

Ronaldo’s problems with weight throughout his career have been well-documented and it was these issues, along with the impact of injuries, that saw his minutes reduced under Capello in the Spanish capital. When Madrid signed Ruud van Nistelrooy, who also is full of praise for Ronaldo, in 2006, it only pushed the Brazilian further down Capello’s pecking order.

Despite the issues that plagued the end of his tenure with Madrid, however, it is clear that Capello still holds Ronaldo in the highest regard.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 19/03/2025)