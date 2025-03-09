Former England and AC Milan boss Fabio Capello has taken a scathing swipe at Pep Guardiola, claiming the Manchester City manager has inflicted "tremendous damage" on football. The 78-year-old Italian, who once coached Guardiola during his spell at Roma in the early 2000s, didn’t hold back when discussing a figure widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in the sport’s history.

Guardiola has now spent nearly a decade at the Etihad Stadium, transforming City into a dominant force few could have imagined at the turn of the century. In the 2022/23 season, he masterminded an unprecedented treble, securing the FA Cup, the ninth of City's 10 Premier League titles, and their long-awaited first-ever Champions League crown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 515 matches in charge at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has overseen 364 wins, which equates to a win percentage of 70.68%.

For City fans, Guardiola’s impact has been nothing short of legendary, with his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2016 marking the start of a golden era. However, not everyone shares the same admiration. Capello, for one, didn’t hesitate to aim some sharp criticism at the Spanish tactician, who has been unable to keep the good times rolling this term.

Fabio Capello Takes Brutal Swipe at Pep Guardiola

Speaking with El Mundo, as per 90min, the Italian provided a critical assessment of Guardiola, but not before noting that he had no personal issues with the 54-year-old. "No, no, not at all. I value Guardiola very much as a coach, he has done wonderful things," said Capello when asked if he was anti-Pep.

"I have lived through three revolutions in football, one every 20 years or so: [Johan] Cruyff's Ajax, [Arrigo] Sacchi's Milan and Guardiola's Barca. I have no problem saying that." Despite this, he still wanted to take some time to note something he didn't like about the Spaniard:

"Do you know what I don't like about Guardiola? His arrogance. The Champions League he won with City was the only one in which he didn't try anything strange in the decisive games. But every other year, in Manchester and Munich, on the key days, he always wanted to be the protagonist. He changed things and made up things so he could say: 'The players don't win, I win'. And that arrogance has cost him several Champions Leagues. I respect him, but I see that clearly. Also, although it is no longer his fault, he has done tremendous damage to football."

Pressed on the "tremendous damage" Guardiola had done to the beautiful game, Capello continued: "Everyone has spent ten years trying to copy him. That has ruined Italian football, which has lost its nature. I said: 'Stop that, you don't have Guardiola's players!'. In addition, the absurd idea that playing well was just that. Touch, touch, touch...

"Now, in Italian football, the goalkeeper plays the ball! A disaster and also a bore that has scared many people away from football, they just have to watch the highlights. Why are you going to watch 90 minutes of passes and horizontal passes without fighting, without running...? Luckily, football is changing. It has changed, first of all, Spain by winning the Euro [2024] with two wingers and playing fast."