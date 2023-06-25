Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of game time at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old signed from Fulham last summer and maybe expected Jurgen Klopp to give him more of a chance in the first team.

Liverpool news - Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho signed for Liverpool from Fulham for a fee of around £5m, according to Sky Sports.

Since then, Carvalho started just four Premier League games for the club, playing a total of 347 minutes, as per FBref.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were pushing to sign Carvalho on a permanent deal, but Liverpool don't want to lose full control of the youngster.

Speaking on Carvalho, Klopp revealed that he was an 'exceptional' trainer, but admitted that he wasn't happy with his lack of game time.

He said: “Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable. I don’t think it was probably his best skill before he arrived here, because he was this super-super talent – which he still is – but the character he shows here is exceptional.”

What has Jones said about Carvalho?

Jones has suggested that Carvalho is frustrated about how his first year at Anfield has gone.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Undoubtedly, there are frustrations on his side about the last year of his career. But, I think that that comes hand in hand with the decision to leave a newly promoted club for a side like Liverpool, who are expecting to go and challenge for absolutely everything.

"You're not going to walk into that team, you're not going to get umpteen opportunities, you have to bide your time, you have to impress in training. As a result of that, Carvalho is obviously wondering if there's another pathway out there for him.

"If there's interest from West Ham then they'll have to sit on this for a bit because I don't think there's any decision imminent."

What's next for Carvalho?

As Jones touched upon, West Ham are one of the sides showing an interest in Carvalho.

It appears that Klopp doesn't fancy Carvalho as a first-team regular as it stands, so a temporary move away from Anfield could be necessary to continue his development.

With new signings planned at the Merseyside club, Carvalho could fall even further down the pecking order, and with interest from the Bundesliga and Premier League, there's little reason to not seek a loan move.