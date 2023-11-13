Highlights Fabio Carvalho has struggled to make an impact and is currently on loan at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho struggled to make an impact when arriving at Anfield and was sent out on loan, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on his long-term future to GIVEMESPORT.

Carvalho is a versatile midfielder who was also an option for Jurgen Klopp in attack, but the Liverpool manager failed to give the youngster many opportunities after he signed for the club. Back in June, Carvalho was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and there are doubts surrounding what his long-term future could hold.

Liverpool underwent a mass midfield rebuild during the summer and the Reds already have a host of options in attack, so it could be difficult for Carvalho to break into the side on a regular basis. The 21-year-old is struggling for minutes out in Germany, so he's yet to prove that Klopp made a mistake in letting him depart on a temporary deal.

Fabio Carvalho hasn't hit the heights expected

Carvalho didn't arrive at Anfield with too much expectation considering his age and the fact that Liverpool only paid £5m for the former Fulham man, but many would have hoped that he was given a chance to express himself and develop into a high-potential player at the club. The Portugal youth international played just 638 minutes for Liverpool across 21 games, before leaving on loan, per Transfermarkt.

The move to Leipzig hasn't worked out either, with Carvalho struggling for game time in Germany.

Fabio Carvalho - RB Leipzig 2023/2024 Bundesliga Stats Appearances 1 (5) Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 138 Match Rating 6.25 Stats according to WhoScored

Liverpool would have hoped to have seen Carvalho flourish and be given the opportunity to prove he's capable of returning to Anfield and becoming a key player for Klopp's side, but it's certainly not gone to plan so far. Oliver Hartmann, who writes for German publication Kicker, discussed Carvalho's performance against second-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden, and it wasn't a positive review...

“Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho still visibly lacked rhythm, commitment and assertiveness in the attacking midfield. The 21-year-old Portuguese is nowhere near as advanced as Paris loanee Xavi [Simons], who immediately established himself as a fixture.”

It's perhaps a little unfortunate for Carvalho that he's having to compete with a player like Xavi Simons for a place in the starting XI, with the Paris Saint-Germain loanee one of the most exciting talents in Europe. However, when given the chance to impress, Carvalho has to do more, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the youngster in terms of his chances of becoming a regular for Liverpool.

Carvalho will face plenty of competition for places at Liverpool after his loan spell, whether that be in midfield or in attack. A loan to a side with less talent in Carvalho's position or possibly a permanent sale might be the best move for his future.

Sheth has suggested that if Carvalho was to return to Anfield, he could be the sixth choice in terms of attacking options. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the club could have a decision to make in the January transfer window, and maybe in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"They've got Luis Diaz, they've got Darwin Nunez, they've still got Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, they've got Diogo Jota. If Carvalho was to come back, does he actually get a sniff in that team? What choice would he be? By the looks of it, he'd be sixth in the pecking order. And being that far down the pecking order, you're looking at early rounds of a League Cup and FA Cup to get his opportunities. So maybe there's going to have to be some sort of decision that's going to have to be made. Maybe come January, maybe come the summer as well."

Jurgen Klopp wants January reinforcements

With the midfield rebuilt in the summer and Klopp having plenty of attacking options to choose from, a priority in January could be to bring in another defender. The Reds have been linked with a move for multiple full-backs, with a lack of cover on the right-hand side in particular. Trent Alexander-Arnold is Klopp's main option at right-back, but Liverpool don't have a natural replacement.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Liverpool are considering a move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. He's not the only player who is on Klopp and his recruitment team's list, with Ajax's Devyne Rensch also being monitored, as per Football Insider.