Highlights Fabio Carvalho shone against Man Utd in Liverpool's pre-season tour, showcasing his potential under new manager Arne Slot.

The 21-year-old forward's ability to find space & score goals has impressed, making a case for more playing time at Liverpool.

With Carvalho's contract expiring in 2027, Liverpool face a decision on his future amid interest from other clubs in England.

Liverpool concluded their pre-season tour in the United States with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester United thanks to goals from Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho, with the latter proving to new boss Arne Slot why he is deserving of a shot in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Dutch tactician, formerly of Feyenoord, has an onerous task on his hands. Replacing the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp is not easy by any stretch of the imagination, but an unbeaten pre-season streak – which included games against the Red Devils, Arsenal and Real Betis – means he’s starting on the front foot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 183-game club career, Carvalho has scored 57 goals and notched a further 19 assists.

Carvalho Shines Against Man Utd

The Portuguese enjoyed a fruitful pre-season

A player who could be pivotal to Slot’s success at Anfield is the aforementioned Carvalho, 21, who struggled to assert himself as a regular under Klopp’s stewardship. In all three Stateside outings during pre-season, though, he’s been mightily impressive.

Not only has he got on the scoresheet against both Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta’s sides, but much of his best work comes from an intangible point of view. His ability to pick up vacated spaces between the lines while offering an out ball to his teammates has been imperative to how Slot’s team have set up.

For his goal, the former Fulham youngster received the ball inside the penalty box, shimmied past Casemiro, who has been criticised heavily since, and placed his left-footed strike into the bottom corner, despite having a sea of red shirts in front of him.

Fabio Carvalho - Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Fulham 44 12 8 6/0 Fulham U18 43 17 13 1/0 Fulham U21 39 16 6 7/0 Liverpool 21 3 0 0/0 Hull City 20 9 2 4/0 RB Leipzig 15 0 0 0/0 Liverpool U21 1 0 0 0/0

The composure on show would’ve definitely piqued the interest of Slot, who could give him more of an opportunity to shine. On the other hand, former chief Klopp was not as forthcoming with minutes, with Carvalho featuring in just 21 outings under the German.

For reference: that equated to a paltry 640 minutes of action. The four-cap Portugal Under-21 international spent last campaign on loan at RB Leipzig for the first half and at Hull City for the latter half but has returned to Merseyside with a point to prove.

Carvalho Faces Uncertain Future

Youngster's contract expires in the summer of 2027

The youngster’s future at Liverpool is uncertain. The Telegraph recently reported that Slot and his entourage are exploring the possibility of letting the Portuguese – who managed to notch a total of 11 goal involvements during his six-month stint at Hull – leave for pastures new towards the end of the transfer window.

Suggesting that no more loan moves will be entertained, the report suggests that the Reds could be tempted into parting ways with the promising ace permanently, while Liverpool’s boardroom bosses will demand a ‘considerable fee’ from would-be buyers this summer.

Related Liverpool Could Sell Fabio Carvalho for Considerable Fee Liverpool could sell Fabio Carvalho towards the end of the transfer window for a considerable fee after Arne Slot made a ruthless call on his future.

Per MailOnline, there is plenty of interest in Carvalho's signature this summer thanks to several clubs in England’s top division monitoring his situation. The star’s Anfield contract, signed upon his arrival in the summer of 2022, expires in the summer of 2027, meaning Liverpool are in a favourable position should a club come to the negotiating table.