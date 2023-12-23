Highlights Fabio Silva's time at Wolves will be remembered as a failure, with the young striker failing to live up to expectations and struggling to make an impact.

With only five goals in 72 appearances, Silva's poor performance and lack of game time has led to speculation about his departure.

Silva is likely to leave Wolves in January, with Bundesliga clubs and teams from Italy showing interest in signing him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva's time at the club won't be remembered fondly, as the Portuguese star is set to leave Molineux as a 'flop', journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Silva arrived at the club back in 2020, arriving amid plenty of optimism and promise. It hasn't worked out for him though, and less than four years after signing on the dotted line, and two failed loan spells later, the now 21-year-old looks as if he's about to depart the club for good.

And with that, Jones believes his signing will go down as one of the worst Wolves purchases during the modern Premier League era.

No Silva lining ahead of striker exit in January

It hasn't been a move that's paid off for Silva. Tipped to go on and be the next-best Premier League striker, the Portuguese starlet's career has dropped off the side of a cliff ever since moving to Wolves.

Costing £35 million three years ago, Wolves broke their transfer record to bring Silva to the club, but the returns on their investment has so far been shoddy. In 72 senior appearances for the West Midlands outfit, Silva has managed just five goals, while contributing with a further six assists.

In fact, throughout his entire Wanderers career, the Portuguese under-21 international has registered the same amount of yellow cards as he has goals, indicating that he probably needs a change of scenery.

Silva out of favour under new boss O'Neil

Part of the problem - Silva would argue - has been game time. The ex-Porto youth player has barely featured at all this season under Gary O'Neil, making just three starts in the Premier League this term.

Suffice to say, goals haven't followed from those starts, with the in-form Hwang Hee-chan having locked down the striker position in Wolves' starting-11. And it looks as if it's got to a point now where a departure from Molineux is the best option for Silva.

According to reports, that's all but guaranteed to happen next month, with the young striker said to have one foot out of the door already. The only question that remains is where he'll end up, with talks of a Bundesliga switch starting to pick up.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin and Wolfsburg have all been name-checked as genuine contenders, while Borussia Monchengladbach have also inquired about his availability. Elsewhere though, sides from Spain and Italy are also keeping tabs on his situation, particularly Serie A outfit Monza, who according to one story are keen to sign him in January.

Set to leave Wolves under a cloud of disappointment, it's unlikely Silva will be remembered fondly at Molineux.

When quizzed about Silva's time with the Premier League outfit, Jones was quick to dub the move a failed transfer, with Wolves expected to take a significant loss on their initial £35 million. Hinting that it could work out for him elsewhere, the reliable reporter believes Silva has failed to live up to the expectations on his shoulders when he arrived.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said:

“It’s obviously difficult, Silva was so young. So much was expected of him despite the fact he was so young and I still think it's hard to judge him but you look at it on face value and it unfortunately does look like he's going to go down as a flop. “So it's also probably better for Silva now that he starts to move on. I mean, £35 million buy, you can still see he's got qualities but they're just not working in this Wolves set-up.”

Festive period crucial to O'Neil and Wolves

While Silva might be heading out the door in due course, O'Neil and Wolves will be looking forward to the new year, such has been their strong start to the 2023/24 campaign. Widely predicted to be one of the three sides relegated at the start of the season, O'Neil has helped transform Wolves' fortunes in a short space of time.

That's something they'll be keen to continue with going forward, starting on Christmas Eve when Chelsea make the trip north. A win would take them level on points with the two-time European champions, while also stretching the 10-point gap to the relegation zone out even further.

Following that, it's two matches in two weeks against Brentford, sandwiched in between a clash against Everton, firstly in the Premier League, before Wolves face the London club in the third round of the FA Cup.