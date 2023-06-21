Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva could have 'psychological scars' from his time at Molineux, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young striker failed to make an impact during his time in the Midlands and was sent out on loan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Fabio Silva

Wolves signed Silva for a then-club-record fee of £35m from Porto back in 2020, as per Sky Sports.

Since joining the club, Silva has scored just four goals in 54 Premier League games, as per Transfermarkt, but loan spells with PSV Eindhoven and RSC Anderlecht saw a little more success.

The Portuguese forward scored 11 goals in 32 games for Anderlecht, whilst scoring five times in 19 games for PSV.

Speaking on Silva's future, his agent, Carlos Oliveira, has revealed that he wants to leave the club and has been left with 'psychological scars' from his time at Molineux.

He said: "Fábio loves the fans and has a lot of respect for the Chairman. But the 2021/2022 season left a lot of psychological scars on him. We didn’t feel there was protection for a 19-year-old boy, who at 18 in his debut season scored 4 goals and 4 assists.

"The idea will not be to continue at Wolves, we are on the same wavelength to see what the best solution is for Fabio."

What has Jones said about Fabio Silva?

Jones has suggested that Silva could be looking for a change in environment now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's such a shame when a player goes through something like that at such a young age, so I feel for him and I can totally understand why there might be psychological scars. It's very difficult to overcome, and your confidence is rocked by moments like that.

"As a football player, that's the last thing you need. Your mental space is as important as what you're able to do physically when you're a forward for sure.

"I could understand why if he wanted to change environment he might feel that could be beneficial to him."

What's next for Silva?

A move away from the Midlands club could be what he needs to kickstart his career.

However, he is only 20 years old and was thrown in at the deep end when signing for Wolves.

After two loan spells, it could be time for Wolves to integrate Silva into the first-team after he has matured and developed away from the club.