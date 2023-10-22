Highlights Fabio Silva has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his young age should be taken into consideration.

Despite showing more success on loan at PSV Eindhoven and RSC Anderlecht, Wolves are still desperate for Silva to find his form in England.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi believes that Silva has the potential to become a very good footballer, but he doesn't expect him to succeed at Wolves or in England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva has struggled to make an impact since arriving in the Premier League, and Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has given his verdict on whether he's likely to succeed at Molineux.

Silva's arrival at the Midlands club raised a few eyebrows due to the hefty fee the club forked out to acquire his services. It's safe to say he's failed to live up to the price tag so far, but it's easy to forget how young he is. Wolves are desperate for a striker to regularly perform in front of goal after a few years of struggling in the Premier League.

Gary O'Neil could be under pressure to get a tune out of him

Wolves parted with a then-club-record fee of £35m from Porto back in 2020 to bring Silva to Molineux, as per Sky Sports. The Portuguese youngster was just 18 years old at the time, so it was a bit of a shock for the Midlands club to risk a significant figure to secure his signature. The cost certainly hasn't represented good value so far, however, with Silva finding the back of the net five times in 71 appearances for the Wanderers, per Transfermarkt.

Due to a lack of impact at Molineux, Silva has been sent out on loan on two separate occasions, joining PSV Eindhoven and RSC Anderlecht, where he showed a little more success than his time at Wolves so far.

Fabio Silva - Stats Since Joining Wolves Wolves PSV Anderlecht Appearances 71 19 32 Goals 5 5 11 Assists 6 2 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

His production in front of goal out on loan is certainly a positive sign, but Wolves will be desperate for him to find his feet in England. After investing such a hefty fee for him at a young age, Gary O'Neil may feel under pressure to get the best out of him, as they will struggle to make a profit on him if he was to be sold.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Silva had his confidence rocked and he might be considering a change of environment in order for him to flourish. As mentioned, a permanent sale might not make a lot of sense as Wolves are unlikely to receive a significant offer from any interested club, so considering he's played just 254 Premier League minutes this season, a loan move once again certainly wouldn't be a huge surprise.

No Wolves fan will want a player to not succeed at their club, so there's no doubt they will be desperate for Silva to become a key part of their squad going forward. However, the club can't wait around forever, and they need to see vast improvements from him in the near future.

Azzopardi has suggested that he believes Silva will go on to become a very good footballer and after watching him regularly, he's shown signs of having a lot of quality as a player. The presenter adds, however, that he doesn't expect Silva to become a success at Wolves and even in England. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Azzopardi said...

"I like Silva, I like him a lot. And I think you watch him sometimes and I think he shows the qualities of somebody that could be a very, very good footballer. He's still so young. He joined a few years ago and he's still only a teenager and he's still got such a long career ahead of him. I just feel that although I want it to work for him with Wolves, I think he will be a very good footballer, but it won't be at Wolves, and I don't think it'll be in England to be honest."

It could be a quiet January transfer window

Financial Fair Play has become a major problem for Wolves, per Sky Sports, and it was part of the reason Julen Lopetegui departed during the summer transfer window. As a result, the fans at Molineux shouldn't be expecting a host of players to arrive through the door.

Any sales may force O'Neil and his recruitment team's hand, but they won't want to lose any of their key stars. Per 90min, Arsenal scouts were in attendance for Wolves' victory over Manchester City back in September and do have a long-term interest in the forward. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners test their resolve in the upcoming transfer window, and if he does move on, there's no doubt they have to find a replacement.

