Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira couldn't quite crack the code as a first-team player in north London, with the club running Manchester City close for the Premier League title last season - but despite rumours that his loan move to Porto has effectively killed any chance of a future in the English capital, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the diminutive midfielder could still have a rebirth at Arsenal.

Vieira joined the Gunners two years ago, but he hasn't quite managed to earn a number of starts - with 49 appearances split over the past two years garnering just three goals in all competitions. Game time has been tough to come by - but Romano has stated that he could still have a chance once Gunners bosses see his level after a hopefully successful year at Porto.

Romano: Vieira Arsenal Snub 'Not The Case'

The Italian journalist says Vieira could make a dent next season

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast, Romano cleared up any rumours surrounding Vieira's future - stating that the midfielder could still have a future at Arsenal and that his time at the Emirates Stadium certainly isn't over just yet. He said:

"Yeah, there are many questions on this one because we had many rumours on Fabio Vieira. "After he joined Porto on loan from Arsenal, many people starting saying 'okay, it's over for Fabio Vieira at Arsenal'. What I'm told is that this is not the case. "Arsenal only wanted to do a straight loan with no buy option included, because they want to assess the situation of Fabio Vieira again in one year. They told internally that Fabio really needed to play on a constant basis every single weekend, to feel the confidence and feel as an important player for the new club and coach. "He was an important player at Arsenal, but it was very difficult to play with the top players they have at the club, and so they believe that the loan to Porto is the perfect solution to see the level of Fabio Vieira now after being in the Premier League for a few years."

Arsenal Quality Makes Vieira Game Time Tough

The Portuguese star is behind a few in the pecking order

With other players in Arsenal's squad, it was always going to be massively unlikely that Vieira would garner regular game time in north London and, as a result, a loan move seemed to be the correct decision.

Fabio Vieira's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 20th Assists 2 =9th Shots Per Game 0.6 =13th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 11th Match rating 6.40 19th

In the attacking midfielder slot Martin Odegaard is the first-choice, and after years of strong form whilst acting as club captain, the Norwegian is highly unlikely to be dropped any time soon - whilst Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard can also play in the hole should they be required.

And with Vieira being a left-footed midfielder, he could have acted on the right flank, but with Bukayo Saka making that role his own as a key player and with Raheem Sterling having signed on loan on deadline day, minutes would have been vastly difficult to come by and so the Portugal star's influence would not have been felt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fabio Vieira has still yet to feature for the Portugal national team

With seven goals in 39 games back in 2021-22, Vieira needs to hit those levels once again if he is to get back to his best and a loan move back to the club where it all began does seem to be the best course of action.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-09-24.