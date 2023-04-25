Arsenal are 'not the same team' when Fabio Vieira plays instead of Granit Xhaka, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Against Southampton, the Gunners weren't at the races, with key player Xhaka ruled out.

Arsenal news - Fabio Vieira

Vieira signed for Arsenal in the summer transfer window for an initial fee of £30m, according to The Guardian.

At the age of 22, the Portuguese midfielder was signed for the future, but he was given a rare start against the Saints, with Xhaka out with illness.

The Gunners conceded three goals and were minutes away from losing the game, and it's clear to see the lack of control in midfield didn't help.

Vieira has started just three Premier League games in total this season, as per FBref, so it's difficult for him to make an impact considering his lack of game time.

The lack of depth in Mikel Arteta's side, especially when you compare their squad to Manchester City's, was always going to be an issue for them when they started to pick up a couple of injuries.

Vieira shined in Portugal last season, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists in just 15 league starts, according to Sofascore, but there's a difference in standard between the two leagues.

What has Jones said about Vieira?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal aren't the same team with Vieira replacing Xhaka in the side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They're not the same team when he's in there instead of Xhaka, but he's also not the finished article yet. He's still adapting to English football and also to the standard of football. He's built himself a good reputation in Portugal."

What's next for Arsenal?

Later this week, Arsenal will be involved in their biggest game of the season.

The Gunners travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, in a game which could all but decide who wins the Premier League title.

Arteta looks set to be without key player William Saliba and potentially Xhaka, so it could be a difficult night for the north London club.

Arsenal are leading the way at the moment, but if City win their games in hand and this week's fixture, it then puts them in the driving seat.

Although Arteta and his team wouldn't have expected to be involved in a title race in the first place, it will certainly be disappointing if they don't lift the trophy, considering how long they were on top.