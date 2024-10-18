Fabio Wardley produced one of the boxing knockouts of 2024 last weekend as he rendered Frazer Clarke unconscious in the opening round of their rematch for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victory was about as emphatic of a win as can ever be seen in a boxing ring, but the result still looks set to be a controversial one.

Clarke was left needing surgery on a broken jaw after being taken out with a savage blow by Wardley. The previously unbeaten 'Big Fraze' slumped into the ropes and had to have oxygen administered in the ring after the bout.

It was a truly violent finish - and one that Clarke's promoter, Ben Shalom, now has experts investigating to see if there was anything abnormal about Wardley's gloves on the night - given the sheer amount of damage that was done to his fighter. The 29-year-old slugger was wearing custom Fly gloves for the bout.

Wardley was Wearing Customised Gloves for the Fight Vs Clarke

Ben Shalom fears the specially commissioned gloves made have been tampered with

Speaking earlier this week, Shalom confirmed: "Yes, it’s something [the gloves] we’re looking very carefully at with our team.

"Not just for big Frazer’s sake, but the fact that these customised gloves are being introduced, you have to look into it and see how they’re different. The doctor said to me there's no way in hell any boxing glove should be able to have that level of damage."

Shalom continued: "It’s no excuse, Frazer lost the fight fair and square, but it’s the damage that they could cause and that’ll have to be looked at. I take nothing away from Fabio Wardley. Class act, class performance, but it’s something that we’ll look at going forward."

Wardley's promoter, Frank Warren, was fuming at the suggestion that his fighter may have cheated. The veteran matchmaker told talkSPORT:

"Prior to the fight Shalom said something like, 'There was a big concern about them' - he didn't even attend the rules meeting! Why didn't he attend the rules meeting if he had that concern? If he was so concerned he, as his representative, could have been there, but he didn't attend. Pure nonsense!"

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Clarke's defeat to Wardley was the first of his 10-fight professional career.

"Any boxer's camp can inspect the other boxer's choice of gloves and make an objection if they wish. Frazier's camp checked it at the rules meeting - they said he didn't like Flys. but Robert Smith said they are approved gloves and Frazier could wear them if he wished. The allegation is unfounded, it's untrue, it's stupid, naive, and it's like clutching at straws for a defeat."

Whether Shalom can successfully obtain any evidence for his claims remains to be seen, but Clarke himself appears willing to accept the result - recently congratulating Wardley for his win.